CRIME WATCH

Posted on 09 November 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 21: Someone entered a construction site storage container at 1802 W. Hillsboro Blvd., and stole tools and equipment.

Oct. 21: A loss prevention person reported that two men stole seven robotic vacuums from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy. The total loss was $2,173.

Oct. 22: Someone broke a $300 hurricane glass window at 1500 SE 14 Dr.

Oct. 23: A man said his vehicle parked at 915 SE 14 Ct. was entered and rummaged through.

Oct. 23: Someone stole a Ford F250 parked at 125 SE 5 Ct.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 13: The victim lost his city ID and city access card while performing work at a park and was unable to locate it at 2200 NE 24 St. Both were attached to a lanyard that he was wearing around his neck.

Oct. 22: The victim arrived for work and parked his 2014 Nissan Sentra in the south parking lot at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. The victim left the vehicle unlocked and a witness observed a male subject inside the vehicle and thought it was a co-worker. When the victim approached, the male subject fled the vehicle. Nothing appeared to be taken.

Oct. 25: A fast food restaurant employee said there were customers who were being verbally abusive and told they would not be served. After driving around to the drive-thru at 4800 N. Federal Hwy. a couple of times and engaging the employee in an argument, the subject threw a water bottle at the employee striking her in the cheek.