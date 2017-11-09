CRIME WATCH

Posted on 09 November 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 21: Someone entered a construction site storage container at 1802 W. Hillsboro Blvd., and stole tools and equipment.

Oct. 21: A loss prevention person reported that two men stole seven robotic vacuums from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy. The total loss was $2,173.

Oct. 22: Someone broke a $300 hurricane glass window at 1500 SE 14 Dr.

Oct. 23: A man said his vehicle parked at 915 SE 14 Ct. was entered and rummaged through.

Oct. 23: Someone stole a Ford F250 parked at 125 SE 5 Ct.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 13: The victim lost his city ID and city access card while performing work at a park and was unable to locate it at 2200 NE 24 St. Both were attached to a lanyard that he was wearing around his neck.

Oct. 22: The victim arrived for work and parked his 2014 Nissan Sentra in the south parking lot at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. The victim left the vehicle unlocked and a witness observed a male subject inside the vehicle and thought it was a co-worker. When the victim approached, the male subject fled the vehicle. Nothing appeared to be taken.

Oct. 25: A fast food restaurant employee said there were customers who were being verbally abusive and told they would not be served. After driving around to the drive-thru at 4800 N. Federal Hwy. a couple of times and engaging the employee in an argument, the subject threw a water bottle at the employee striking her in the cheek.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER