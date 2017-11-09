HAPPENINGS

Posted on 09 November 2017 by LeslieM

Fallen Heroes Ceremony

Thursday, Nov. 9, 9 to 10 a.m.

Pompano Beach High School

600 NE 13 Ave.,

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

There will be a ceremony celebrating fallen heroes with flag retirement, a gun salute and special guest speakers. For more information, call 754-322-2000.

Veterans Day event

Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 to 11 a.m.

Boca Raton Cemetery

449 SW 4 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Featuring veterans groups, city officials, music by Ft. Lauderdale Highlanders and Boca Raton Community High School Band, drills by Boca Raton Community High School NJROTC, Boca Raton Police and Fire Honor Guards. Volunteers provided by Boca Raton Kiwanis. For more information, call 561-393-7807.

Veterans Day Concert

Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Free concert featuring the Florida Wind Symphony: “An American Tribute.” For more information, call 561-393-7807.

Watercolor classes

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to noon

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The class is for all skill levels. $25 per class. Held every Saturday through April 2018. For information, call 954-920-4574.

“Arts ‘n Crafts” Sale

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Handmade arts and crafts. Loads of creative crafts for gift-giving. Be a vendor or a shopper. For more information, call 954-429-0378.

Gridiron Grill-Off Food & Wine Festival

Saturday, Nov. 11, noon to 4 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

It’s time to gear up for a weekend of food, football, music and philanthropy at this event presented by the University of Miami Health System. Miami Dolphins legends and top South Florida chefs are in position to compete at the eighth annual culinary showdown. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.gridirongrilloff.com .

Hillsboro Lighthouse Tour

Sunday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alsdorf Park

2974 NE 14 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The first boat leaves the dock at 9 a.m. Boats leaving approximately every hour. Arrive at dock 10-20 minutes before departure time. $25 per person. For more information, including requirements to climb lighthouse, email information@hillsborolighthouse.org , call 954-942-2102 or visit www.hillsborolighthouse.org/tours .

Pompano Beach Garden Club meeting

Monday, Nov. 13, 12:30 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Open to the public. Topic: “Bromelaids” by Mike Michalski. For more information, call Cindy at 954-253-9938.