CRIME WATCH

Posted on 16 November 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Oct. 31: It was reported that wheels and tires were stolen from a vehicle parked in a back lot at King Hyundai at 1399 S. Federal Hwy.

Oct. 31: A man reported his scooter stolen from 959 SE 2 Ave.

Oct. 31: A man reported his car parked at 1041 SW 8 Ave., entered and an iPhone stolen.

Nov. 3: It was reported that a concrete saw owned by T & D Solutions was stolen from 790 NE 48 St.

Nov. 3: A man reported his home at 3801 Crystal Lake Dr. was burglarized.

Lighthouse Point

Oct. 28: A subject was trespassed from the coin laundry at 1810 NE 25 St. after causing a disturbance.

Oct. 31: Police responded to a call at 3860 NE 24 Ave. concerning two subjects on skateboards smoking marijuana, but could not be located when police arrived.

Oct. 31: A victim said he lost his wallet in the Publix parking lot at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. The wallet contained several IDs for the victim and his mother, a green card, debit cards and a Florida driver’s license. The loss was $35.