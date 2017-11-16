HAPPENINGS

Posted on 16 November 2017 by LeslieM

“An Evening with Gatsby”

Friday, Nov. 17, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

There will be specialty 1920s cocktails, beer, wine & hors d’oeuvres, dancing and live Jazz band, a silent & live auction, valet parking, cigar-rolling station, awards for best Gatsby attire, vintage photo station & more. 1920s Cocktail & Black Tie Attire Encouraged. Funds raised at the event directly support the Sample-McDougald House’s ongoing preservation of the historic house, educational programming for all ages, interpretive daily tours and community programs. $100 (or $1000 per table for 10). For more information, call 754-307-5446.

Pompano Pier Food Truck Round Up

Friday, Nov. 17, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Fishing Pier

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Food Trucks, music and fun! Bring blankets and folding chairs since seating is limited. Great entertainment, full bar. For more information, call 954-786-7824.

Beach Sounds — High Tolerance

Friday, Nov. 17, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Family friendly concert series. Bring blankets or chairs, or sit on beach sand and listen as High Tolerance performs. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

MADD Candlelight Vigil

Friday, Nov. 17, 7 to 9 p.m.

Herb Skolnick Community Center

800 SW 36 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Please join the City of Pompano to honor and remember victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes. For more information, contact MADD Victim Advocate Maegan Aja at Maegan.aja@madd.org.

Granny’s Attic

Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Bargain hunters rejoice! Huge garage sale with over 80 vendors. Features housewares, toys, collectibles, tools and more! Food and drinks available for purchase. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Annual Community Turkey Giveaway

Saturday, Nov. 18, noon

Delta Lodge #519

159 SW 1 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Every year, the Delta Lodge and the Louise Court #84 Heriones of Jerico, PHA, along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and a lot of sponsors host a turkey giveaway event for those in need.

Zonta Club meets

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 11:45 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This organization of executives and professionals works together to advance the statuses of women locally and worldwide through service and advocacy. Come find out more about the group at this luncheon. Guest speaker: Mary Reidel, executive director of Women in Distress. For more information, contact Sandy Manning at bosanboc@bellsouth.net.

Save the Date: Kiwanis West Annual Christmas Auction

Saturday, Dec. 2, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Holiday fun. Food will be provided free of charge.

Yuletide Parade

Thursday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.

McNab Park

2250 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Yuletide Parade is back on Atlantic Boulevard! They are looking for parade participants. The parade will be starting from Riverside Drive, heading west on Atlantic Boulevard and ending at McNab Park. For more information, call 954-786-4111.