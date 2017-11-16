HAPPENINGS

“An Evening with Gatsby”
Friday, Nov. 17, 6 to 10 p.m.
Sample-McDougald House
450 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
There will be specialty 1920s cocktails, beer, wine & hors d’oeuvres, dancing and live Jazz band, a silent & live auction, valet parking, cigar-rolling station, awards for best Gatsby attire, vintage photo station & more. 1920s Cocktail & Black Tie Attire Encouraged. Funds raised at the event directly support the Sample-McDougald House’s ongoing preservation of the historic house, educational programming for all ages, interpretive daily tours and community programs. $100 (or $1000 per table for 10). For more information, call 754-307-5446.
Pompano Pier Food Truck Round Up
Friday, Nov. 17, 6 to 10 p.m.
Pompano Beach Fishing Pier
222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Food Trucks, music and fun! Bring blankets and folding chairs since seating is limited. Great entertainment, full bar. For more information, call 954-786-7824.
Beach Sounds — High Tolerance
Friday, Nov. 17, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Family friendly concert series. Bring blankets or chairs, or sit on beach sand and listen as High Tolerance performs. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
MADD Candlelight Vigil
Friday, Nov. 17, 7 to 9 p.m.
Herb Skolnick Community Center
800 SW 36 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Please join the City of Pompano to honor and remember victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes. For more information, contact MADD Victim Advocate Maegan Aja at Maegan.aja@madd.org.
Granny’s Attic
Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
1801 NE 6 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Bargain hunters rejoice! Huge garage sale with over 80 vendors. Features housewares, toys, collectibles, tools and more! Food and drinks available for purchase. For more information, call 954-786-4111.
Annual Community Turkey Giveaway
Saturday, Nov. 18, noon
Delta Lodge #519
159 SW 1 Terr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Every year, the Delta Lodge and the Louise Court #84 Heriones of Jerico, PHA, along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and a lot of sponsors host a turkey giveaway event for those in need.
Zonta Club meets
Tuesday, Nov. 21, 11:45 a.m.
DoubleTree by Hilton
100 Fairway Dr.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
This organization of executives and professionals works together to advance the statuses of women locally and worldwide through service and advocacy. Come find out more about the group at this luncheon. Guest speaker: Mary Reidel, executive director of Women in Distress. For more information, contact Sandy Manning at bosanboc@bellsouth.net.
Save the Date: Kiwanis West Annual Christmas Auction
Saturday, Dec. 2, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Holiday fun. Food will be provided free of charge.
Yuletide Parade
Thursday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.
McNab Park
2250 E. Atlantic Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Yuletide Parade is back on Atlantic Boulevard! They are looking for parade participants. The parade will be starting from Riverside Drive, heading west on Atlantic Boulevard and ending at McNab Park. For more information, call 954-786-4111.