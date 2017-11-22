CRIME WATCH

Posted on 22 November 2017 by LeslieM

DEERFIELD BEACH

Nov. 6: Someone broke into a car parked at 753 Siesta Key Cir. and stole a driver’s side airbag valued at $1,500.

Nov. 6: Someone broke into a car parked at 964 Siesta Key Dr. and stole an airbag and a wallet.

Nov. 8: Someone broke into Goval Auto Sales at 3991 N. Dixie Hwy. and stole a pressure cleaner and other tools.

Nov. 8: A man reported that someone stole his motor scooter from 174 SE 3 St.

Nov. 11: A man reported that his trailer at 875 NE 48 St. was broken into.

Lighthouse Point

Nov. 1: Police responded to an alarm call stemming from the north garage and interior door at 2457 NE 26 St. It was discovered that an employee accidentally set it off. The interior was checked and the call was cleared.

Nov. 1: A phone was found at 2432 N. Federal Hwy. and turned over to police where it was placed into property.

Nov. 2: A witness observed a dog running around at 5001 NE 24 Ave. and called the police. A short time later, the witness called back to say the dog was with its owner.