HAPPENINGS

Posted on 22 November 2017 by LeslieM

Emoticoncert 2: The Spirit of Giving

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Presented by South Florida Chamber Ensemble (SFCE). Dancers join the SFCE trio for a performance of Tchaikovsky’s joyful Nutcracker ballet paired with the happiest American ballet ever written, Aaron Copland’s Rodeo. To purchase tickets, visit www.ccpompano.org .

Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Saturday, Nov 25, 8 to 11 p.m.

Galuppi’s

1103 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The Definitive Fleetwood Mac Show is one that fans will look forward to seeing with a cast of well-known local artists, including Melinda Elena as Stevie Nicks, Eddie Jelley as Lindsey Buckingham, Larry Quadagno at Mick Fleetwood, Howie Hughes as John McVie and Eldad Kira as the keys of Christine McVie. This tribute has been called “one of the most authentic Fleetwood Mac experiences” in South Florida! There’s no charge to attend this free concert on the patio. Tributes and Popular Bands are at Galuppi’s every Friday and Saturday night. For more information, visit www.galuppis.com or call 954-785-0226.

Tuesday Night Beach Dances

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 7 to 9 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Johnny Vincent will be playing for your entertainment just south of Hillsboro Boulevard at the ocean. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your beach chair for a fun evening under the stars. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Save the Date : Ocean Way Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 2, 5 to 9 p.m.

International Fishing Pier

200 NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the city for the Annual Deerfield Beach Ocean Way Holiday Celebration. Bring the entire family out for a magical evening as we celebrate the season. Enjoy musical performances, kids activities, photos with Santa, tasty holiday treats, ice skating by the ocean and snow showering all night! For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Riptide Music Festival

Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park

1100 Seabreeze Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

Cage The Elephant, Weezer, Andrew Mcmahon In The Wilderness, Portugal, The Man, and many more bands will be playing at this two-day event. Shuttle parking lots open at 10 a.m. Saturday & 10 a.m. Sunday. On Sunday, the showtimes will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.riptidefest.com/tickets .

Yuletide Parade

Thursday, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.

McNab Park

2250 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Yuletide Parade is back on Atlantic Boulevard! They are looking for parade participants. The parade will be starting from Riverside Drive, heading west on Atlantic Boulevard and ending at McNab Park. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 to 11 a.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

He’s making his list and checking it twice! This is your chance to eat breakfast and play games with Santa Claus. Please consider donating a toy for the less fortunate. $7 for admission. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

ABC Safe Boating Class

Saturday, Dec. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail and Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

This class includes local boating knowledge, what to do in emergencies, and basic seamanship education. You will receive your Boating Certificate and Florida boating education card upon completion. The class fee, which includes a boating textbook, is $25 per person. for Broward Residents and $60 for all others. For more information or to register, visit www.pompanosafeboating.com or call 754-444-1470.

55th Annual Pompano Beach Boat Parade

Sunday, Dec. 10, 5 to 9 p.m.

Starts at Lake Santa Barbara

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Boats leave Santa Barbara and head north to Hillsboro Boulevard. Enter your boat for free! Chance to win one of three cash prizes. Captains get goody bags filled with great items from chamber members plus a free DVD of the boat parade, T-shirts and social media exposure for their business. Places where you can view the parade are Sands Harbor Resort (where the judges will be), Two Georges at the Cove, Houston’s, The Rusty Hook, Harbors Edge Park and Alsdorf Park. Get a registration form from rbunker@paymaster.com.

“Season of Wonders”

Sunday Dec. 10, 10 a.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 4 St,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Presentation of the cantata. This expressive work is filled with classic carols, as well as newly composed anthems and encourages us to ponder the miracles surrounding the birth of Jesus.