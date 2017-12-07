HAPPENINGS

Posted on 07 December 2017 by LeslieM

Rose: An Intimate Portrait of Rose Kennedy

Thursday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Mizner Park Cultural Center

201 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Rose is an intimate portrait of Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, Camelot’s “queen mother,” as she retraces the rise and fall of her great family. Based on never-before-heard interviews compiled by distinguished Kennedy biographer Laurence Leamer, returning to the stage after a sold-out Chicago and Off-Broadway run! The show will continue through Dec. 23. To purchase tickets, visit www.miznerparkculturalcenter.com or call 844-672-2849.

ABC Safe Boating Class

Saturday, Dec. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Sail and Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach 33064

Learn everything you need to operate a boat, including what to do in case of emergency. You will receive your Boating Certificate and Florida boating education card upon completion. The class fee, which includes a boating textbook, is $25 for Broward residents and $60 for all others. For more information or to register, visit www.pompanosafeboating.com or call 754-444-1470.

Zonta Zaturday Zhopping

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2 to 6 p.m.

Charming Charlie in Promenade

4413 Lyons Rd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Shop ‘til you drop. Ten to 20 percent of sales will benefit the Greater Deerfield Beach Zonta Club for community service projects and scholarships. RSVP: carmenellie@gmail.com.

2nd Annual Car Show

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5050 Wiles Rd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

A car show to benefit the Monarch Knights Baseball Team (Trophies). There will be Food Trucks and vendors. Car clubs always welcome!

Garden Club meets

Monday, Dec. 11, noon to 2 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Pompano Beach Garden Club is a non-profit organization. The meeting is open to the public. The program is “Holiday Designs.” For more information, call 954-253-9938.

Shred-A-Thon & Operation Medicine Cabinet

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Deerfield Beach substation

580 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

The prescription drug take-back program, operating under the name Operation Medicine Cabinet, allows participants to turn in unused or expired prescription medication to receive a $5 gift card provided by the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County (while supplies last, limit one per family).

The Shred-A-Thon provides residents with a safe way to dispose of their personal documents, check stubs, credit card offers, receipts and any other paperwork that contains sensitive information. The service is free of charge. There’s a limit of five boxes per person. Documents destroyed are shredded by Safeguard Document Destruction. For more information about the event, call 954-831-8902.