HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Posted on 07 December 2017 by LeslieM

Boca Holiday Parade

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Sanborn Square

72 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Begins at Federal Highway & SE 7 Street. Goes north to Mizner Park Amphitheater. Local bands, choirs, dancers, floats. Expect over 1,000 participants. For more information, call 561-367-7073.

Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Enjoy two giant snow hills, a trackless train, a giant snow globe, holiday treats and a wood workshop courtesy of Home Depot and, of course, Santa!

Snow Day

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2 to 6 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Climb a rock wall, jump in one of the bounce houses, ride a train, get your face painted, make arts & crafts, decorate cookies and play in the snow! Bring your camera to take pics with Santa.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 to 11 a.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

He’s making his list and checking it twice! This is your chance to eat breakfast and play games with Santa Claus. Please consider donating a toy for the less fortunate. $7 for admission. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to noon

LHP Fire Department

3740 NE 22 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

This event is being hosted by the Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue Department. Open to all Lighthouse Point children 12 and under! Please be sure to bring a new, unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots!

Boat Parade

Sunday, Dec. 10, 5 to 9 p.m.

Starts at Lake Santa Barbara

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Boats leave Lake Santa Barbara and heads north to Hillsboro Boulevard. Enter your boat for free. Chance to win 1 of 3 cash prizes! Captains get goody bags filled with great items from chamber members PLUS a free DVD of the boat parade, T-shirts and social media exposure for your business. Places where you can view the parade are Sands Harbor Resort (this is where the judges will be), Two Georges at The Cove, Houston’s, The Rusty Hook, Harbors Edge Park and Alsdorf Park. Get a registration form from rbunker@paymaster.com.

“Season of Wonders”

Sunday Dec. 10, 10 a.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 4 St,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Presentation of the cantata. This expressive work is filled with classic carols as well as newly composed anthems and encourages us to ponder the miracles surrounding the birth of Jesus. For more information, call 954-427-0222.

Chanukah celebration

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

(in the courtyard near the carousel)

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

The Chabad of North Broward Beaches is doing a menorah lighting with Mayor Lamar Fisher. Music, doughnuts, latkes, arts and crafts for the kids! If you need a Menorah Kit, please email rabbi@JewishLHP.com.

Save the Date:

“Celebrate Children’s Christmas”

Saturday Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

Briggs Hall

1920 SE 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Santa Claus arrives at 12:30 p.m. delivering gifts for the children. photo opportunity and much more attractions for the family. includes a delicious snack and lunch! For more information, call the office at 954-427-0222, Katia at 561-674-4864 or email communitych1920@gmail.com.

Cookies & Milk with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 16, 3 to 5 p.m.

Pompano Citi Centre

1955 N. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Santa will read kids a story and eat cookies with them. Holiday activities and giveways too. Don’t miss Paws & Claus on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a chance for your precious pets to get a photo with Santa too.