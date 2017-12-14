HAPPENINGS

Posted on 14 December 2017 by LeslieM

Friends of The Deerfield Beach Arboretum meets

Thursday Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Guest speaker will be Dr. Monica Elliott, professor of Plant Pathology University Of Florida/IFAS. Dr. Elliott’s areas of expertise include field diagnosis and management of palm problems. So, if your palms are having problems, talk to the doctor about it. Plant giveaway. Light refreshments served. Free and open to the public.

Pompano Pier Food Truck Round Up

Friday, Dec. 15, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Fishing Pier

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Food Trucks, music and fun! Bring blankets and folding chairs since seating is limited. Great entertainment and full bar! For more information, call 954-786-7824.

Exercise Classes

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Steeple on the Beach (Briggs Hall)

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Strength & Balance Classes: Improve your flexibility, focus & overall movement. Sitting & standing with a chair. The goal is for you to move up to their cardio Zumba Gold class. Silver Sneakers welcome! Walk-ins: $7 a class! Classes continue every Tuesday and Thursday, same time. For more information and to sign up, call Angel at 954-224-0886.