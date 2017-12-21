CRIME WATCH

Posted on 21 December 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 5: A woman reported her motorcycle stolen from her parking space at 660 Cypress Club Way.

Dec. 5: A home at 630 SW 11 St. was broken into and four watches, computer equipment, shoes and a checkbook were stolen.

Dec. 10: A man reported he went into Ali’s Market at 5361 N Dixie Hwy to make a purchase. He left his car running. When he returned, the car had been stolen.

Dec. 11: A woman reported her scooter stolen from 155 SE 5 Ct.

Dec. 11: A woman reported her purse stolen from 779 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 1: A tenant had moved out earlier in the day and the residence at 4821 NE 27 Terr. was found with the door open. There were no signs of entry or criminal activity.

Nov. 28: A Yorkie was struck by a vehicle and had labored breathing at 4201 N. Federal Hwy. Animal control responded and euthanized the dog because of the severity of the injuries.

Nov. 30: Police responded to a hit on a stolen license plate. A female subject returned to the vehicle at 3580 N. Federal Hwy. and led police on a high speed chase through the city before it was called off.