Posted on 21 December 2017 by JLusk

The Wawa at 20 SW 12 Ave. in Deerfield Beach was supposed to open on Thursday, Dec. 21, but, after press time, they decided to move it to Friday, Dec. 22. Festivities, which include a hoagie building competition between Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Fire Rescue personnel, a parade, giveaways, tastings and more, will begin at 10 a.m. (but the store actually opens at 8 a.m.) They usually have extremely low gas prices during their openings. They will have free coffee through Dec. 31.