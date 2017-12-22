City Facilities Closed for Christmas

Posted on 22 December 2017 by JLusk

All city facilities, with exception to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 in observance of Christmas. The Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25. The Aquatic Center will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 26th from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The City of Deerfield Beach will be adjusting the garbage and recycling collection schedule for the week of Dec. 25 through Dec. 30. There will be no service provided on Monday, Dec. 25 due to the Christmas holiday. Most services for the remainder of the week will take place one day later than normally scheduled.

All collections will return to normal starting Jan. 1. There will be no change in service for the New Year’s holiday

For additional information contact the City of Deerfield Beach at 954.480.4201.