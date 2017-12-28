CRIME WATCH

Posted on 28 December 2017 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 12: A man reported his vehicle tag stolen at 4220 NE 1 Terr.

Dec. 12: A man reported that a former employee stole printers, wire cutters and spools of wires and may be reselling them on eBay. The incident was reported at 1980 NW 44 St.

Dec. 13: A woman reported being attacked and having her cell phone stolen at 201 E. Sample Rd.

Dec. 13: A woman reported her vehicle broken into and a purse, iPad, iPad mini, iPad nano and bank cards stolen.

Dec. 15: Two women were observed stealing 25 cans of baby formula from Publix at 150 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 1: A subject concealed over-the-counter medications and left the store at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. without paying for them. He was apprehended at a nearby bus stop and the medications, valued at $144.95, were recovered.

Dec. 4: The homeowner was hospitalized and had someone check her residence in the 2400 block of NE 26 Ave. for her and an open door was discovered.

Dec. 4: The reporter said he was making a turn with a delivery truck and caught low hanging wires and pulled the truck into a driveway at 2000 NE 25 St.