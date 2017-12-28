HAPPENINGS

Posted on 28 December 2017 by LeslieM

Holiday Home Tour

Through Jan. 6

Sample McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy a tour throughout the 1916 Sample McDougald House all decorated with holiday spirit. The house is closed Sunday and Monday but continues tours Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 754-307-5446. (See story, Pg. 9).

Community Backyard ‘Garage’ Sale

Saturday, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Deerfield Beach Historical Society invites you to clean out your attics (or re-gifting items) and bring your garage sale to their Backyard “Garage” Sale. The event will allow you to be a seller or a buyer as part of a large community garage sale. For buyers, there will be loads of unbelievable “stuff,” antiques and collectibles, bargain delights! For more information, contact Emily Lilly at 561-299-8684 or e-mail elilly707@aol.com.

Comedy Basement

Saturday, Dec. 30, 8 to 10:30 p.m.

American Rock Bar & Grill

1600 E. Hillsboro Blvd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Headliner Artist Treece will be sharing the stage with the hilarious Pat Largo! Special guests Jared Sandler, Khalil Rashad and Chris Zee will be stopping by to bring the funny and your host for the evening is Dan Long! As always, there is free parking at The Cove and 2-for-1 drinks all night!

New Year’s Eve Celebration!

Sunday, Dec. 31

Two Georges at the Cove

1754 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come spend the night ringing in the New Year on the water … watching the boats cruise by! Live entertainment, champagne toast at midnight and party favors! New Year’s Eve Specials: Seafood Risotto, Veal Marsala, Chicken Chesapeake, Prime Rib Dinner and Stuffed Yellowtail Snapper, and full menu available. Call early for reservations! For more information, call 954-421-9272.

Roaring ‘20s New Years Eve

Sunday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. (doors open)

Blue Martini

6000 Glades Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Sip into 2018 as Blue Martini hosts a swingin’ NYE Celebration! General Admission Tickets include: Premium open bar & hand passed hors d’oeuvres from 8 to 10 p.m. Champagne toast & countdown to midnight! Live music all night! LoveChild Band performing live at 8 p.m. & DJ until 2 a.m. Elegant attire encouraged. This is a 21+ Event. For NYE table reservations, contact Marcie at MarcieC@bluemartinilounge.com or by phone at 561-350-9643. For more information, visit http://bocaraton.bluemartinilounge.com .

Ring in the New Year

Sunday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to midnight

CEIZS Florida Brazilian church

2205 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

(across street from Century Village)

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Ring in the New Year with a high-energy worship concert. (Headphones available, translating into English and Spanish). Approaching midnight, join in the fun with live onscreen video feed from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while huge glittered beach balls and confetti drop from the ceiling. Sumptuous midnight buffet dinner following. For more information, call 954-421-7737, e-mail info@ceizsflorida.com or Google search CEIZS Deerfield.

Winter Children’s Fair

Wednesday, Jan. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

James A. Rutherford Community Center

Patch Reef Park

2000 West Yamato Rd.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Lots of fun for children ages 2-12. Free attractions: Strawberry the Clown, Boca Raton Fire Fighter & Fire Truck, arts & crafts, free admission to the park. Cost: Rides $5 each or buy a ride bracelet for $20 & ride all day! Fun foods, carnival games & face painting by Fantasy Faces available for purchase. Group & credit card sales accepted in the community center.

Worth the Drive:

New Year’s Delray Beach

Sunday, Dec. 31, 5 to 9 p.m.

Old School Square

51 N. Swinton Ave

Delray Beach, FL 33444

This is a family-friendly event with free activities like kid’s crafts, face–painting, celebration crowns, resolution wall, vintage game room, live entertainment and DJ, outdoor family games and more! The carousel, mini-golf and ice skating will be available for $3. Food trucks will be on-site. The fireworks finale will launch from the Old School Square Parking Garage at 9 p.m. For more information, e-mail tmazer@delraybeach.com or call 561-279-1380.