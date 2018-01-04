CRIME WATCH

Posted on 04 January 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 19: A woman reported that someone stole $2,300 in cash and five gold chains at 4337 NW 6 Ave.

Dec. 19: A woman reported that someone entered a vehicle and stole a wallet with credit cards at 218 SW 2 St.

Dec. 19: A man reported the theft of his personal tools at 812 SE 14 St.

Dec. 19: A man said that he believes a former tenant stole a refrigerator and tools before leaving. The incident was reported at 207 NE 52 St.

Dec. 19: A man was arrested and charged with battery. He physically attacked his girlfriend of six years. The incident was reported at 248 SE 9 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 5: The victim who lives in the 2700 block of NE 48 St. said someone used her identity to open accounts.

Dec. 8: The victim said she moved to the city recently and lost her passport at 2131 NE 42 Ct.

Dec. 14: Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle and they followed it to a convenience store at 3600 block of N. Federal Highway. When they attempted to conduct a stop, the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed through back streets where police called off the chase.