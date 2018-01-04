HAPPENINGS

Movies in the Park — Sing
Friday, Jan. 5, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Villages of Hillsboro Park
4111 NW 6 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Join the city for a night under the stars with Movies in the Park. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Bring the family, blankets and lawn chairs for a fun family night out. For a full listing of this season’s movies and dates, visit www.dfb.city/moviesinthepark. Admission is free; snacks and refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 954-480-4494.
Tour historic home
Through Jan. 6.
Sample McDougald House
450 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Enjoy a tour throughout the 1916 Sample McDougald House all decorated with holiday spirit. The house is closed Sunday and Monday but continues tours Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 754-307-5446.
Save the date:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration
Friday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 15
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 4 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Join the City of Deerfield Beach, along with city leaders, civic organizations and churches, as we pay homage to this great Civil Rights leader. This four-day-long event features a weekend carnival, games and live entertainment, before drawing to a close on Monday with a two-mile long parade and awards ceremony. Carnival Schedule: Jan. 12, 5 to 10 p.m.; Jan. 13, noon to 10 p.m.; Jan. 14, noon to 10 p.m.; Jan. 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parade & Ceremony on Jan. 15, starts at 10 a.m. Ceremony to follow (at noon). Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
Kiwanis West MLK Birthday Celebration
Saturday, Jan. 13 9:30 a.m. to noon
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW 2 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Join the Deerfield Beach Kiwanis West for a breakfast to honor Martin Luther King’s birthday. Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets, call Traci Williams at 954-798-7526.
Paint with Pat Anderson en plein air
Throughout January
Hillsboro Inlet & Museum
907 Hillsboro Mile
Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062
A chance of a lifetime, paint historic art in the parks. Starts Monday, Jan. 8.First class will be “start up brush control motif #1” — seascape, clouds and structure. Must register in advance at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center in Pompano. You can also see Pat’s full class list at www.PatAndersonArtist.com. For more information, call 954-786-4111