HAPPENINGS

Movies in the Park — Sing

Friday, Jan. 5, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Join the city for a night under the stars with Movies in the Park. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Bring the family, blankets and lawn chairs for a fun family night out. For a full listing of this season’s movies and dates, visit www.dfb.city/moviesinthepar k. Admission is free; snacks and refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Tour historic home

Through Jan. 6.

Sample McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy a tour throughout the 1916 Sample McDougald House all decorated with holiday spirit. The house is closed Sunday and Monday but continues tours Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 754-307-5446.

Save the date:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration

Friday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 15

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach, along with city leaders, civic organizations and churches, as we pay homage to this great Civil Rights leader. This four-day-long event features a weekend carnival, games and live entertainment, before drawing to a close on Monday with a two-mile long parade and awards ceremony. Carnival Schedule: Jan. 12, 5 to 10 p.m.; Jan. 13, noon to 10 p.m.; Jan. 14, noon to 10 p.m.; Jan. 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parade & Ceremony on Jan. 15, starts at 10 a.m. Ceremony to follow (at noon). Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Kiwanis West MLK Birthday Celebration

Saturday, Jan. 13 9:30 a.m. to noon

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the Deerfield Beach Kiwanis West for a breakfast to honor Martin Luther King’s birthday. Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets, call Traci Williams at 954-798-7526.

Paint with Pat Anderson en plein air

Throughout January

Hillsboro Inlet & Museum

907 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062