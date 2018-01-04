HAPPENINGS

Movies in the Park — Sing

Friday, Jan. 5, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Join the city for a night under the stars with Movies in the Park. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. Bring the family, blankets and lawn chairs for a fun family night out. For a full listing of this season’s movies and dates, visit www.dfb.city/moviesinthepark. Admission is free; snacks and refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Tour historic home

Through Jan. 6.

Sample McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Enjoy a tour throughout the 1916 Sample McDougald House all decorated with holiday spirit. The house is closed Sunday and Monday but continues tours Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 754-307-5446.

Save the date:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration

Friday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 15

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the City of Deerfield Beach, along with city leaders, civic organizations and churches, as we pay homage to this great Civil Rights leader. This four-day-long event features a weekend carnival, games and live entertainment, before drawing to a close on Monday with a two-mile long parade and awards ceremony. Carnival Schedule: Jan. 12, 5 to 10 p.m.; Jan. 13, noon to 10 p.m.; Jan. 14, noon to 10 p.m.; Jan. 15, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parade & Ceremony on Jan. 15, starts at 10 a.m. Ceremony to follow (at noon). Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Kiwanis West MLK Birthday Celebration

Saturday, Jan. 13 9:30 a.m. to noon

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex  

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the Deerfield Beach Kiwanis West for a breakfast to honor Martin Luther King’s birthday. Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets, call Traci Williams at 954-798-7526.

Paint with Pat Anderson en plein air

Throughout January

Hillsboro Inlet & Museum

907 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

A chance of a lifetime, paint historic art in the parks. Starts Monday, Jan. 8.First class will be “start up brush control motif #1” — seascape, clouds and structure. Must register in advance at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center in Pompano. You can also see Pat’s full class list at www.PatAndersonArtist.com. For more information, call 954-786-4111

