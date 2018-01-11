CRIME WATCH

Posted on 11 January 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Dec. 26: Someone entered two sheds at Breezy Hill Resort at 800 NE 48 St. and stole stereo equipment.

Dec. 26: A man reported his vehicle stolen from 18 SE 9 St.

Dec. 26: A man reported that someone entered his vehicle parked at 2020 NE 2 St. and stole a wallet, a Florida driver’s license and credit cards.

Dec. 29: A woman reported a burglary attempt at her home at 1520 SE 4 Ct.

Dec. 29: A man living in an assisted living facility reported that he was missing $310. The incident was reported at 51 W. Sample Rd.

Dec. 29: A man reported his vehicle stolen. The incident was reported at 321 NW 3 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Dec. 17: The victim was riding his motorcycle between his residence and the tennis courts. When he arrived at the tennis courts at 3600 N. Federal Hwy., he discovered his tennis bag containing racquets and prescription glasses were missing. The loss was $900.

Dec. 19: The victim, who lives in the 3500 block of NE 27 Avenue, said he lost his wallet two years ago and has been the victim of identity theft. The wallet contained his driver’s license, social security card and credit cards.

Dec. 19: Various groups of people have been stealing packages from porches and police identified three subjects who were caught at 2300 NE 49 St. with $200 in packages in their possession.