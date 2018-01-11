HAPPENINGS

Posted on 11 January 2018 by LeslieM

Afrique — art exhibit

Thursday, Jan. 11 to Sunday, Feb. 18

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Exhibition features artists from Africa, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Florida, including Vladymir Acoloque, Adéwálé Adénlé, Nate Dee, Teeya, Daniel Garcia and Ruben Ubiera. Artists will be there at 7 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 11. Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exhibition runs until Feb 18. Event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

Friends Of The DB Arboretum meet

Thursday, Jan.11, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Guest speaker: Dr. William (Bill) Kern. Dr. Kern is an Associate Professor in Entomology & Nemotology at the Ft. Lauderdale Research and Education Center at the University Of Florida. With his extensive background, he will be able to tell you about plant insects, diseases and pest management, and answer your many questions. Plant giveaway. Light refreshments served. Free and open to public. For more information, call 954-480-4495.

Singin’ in the Rain

Thursday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 18

The Wick Theatre

7901 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Opening Night: Jan 13. Matinees: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Evenings: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday, 7:30 p.m. The plot offers a lighthearted depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s, with the three stars portraying performers caught up in the transition from silent films to “talkies.” $85. For more info., visit www.thewick.org or call 561-995-2333.

MLK Birthday Celebration

Friday, Jan. 12 to Monday, Jan. 15

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Weekend carnival, games and live entertainment, two-mile-long parade and awards ceremony on Monday. Carnival Schedule: Jan. 12: 5 to 10 p.m. Jan. 13: Noon to 10 p.m. Jan. 14: Noon to 10 p.m. Jan. 15: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parade & Ceremony: Jan. 15, starts at 10 a.m. Ceremony to follow (Noon). Event is free. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

DBLL Registration

Saturday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DBMS Athletic Complex

501 SE 6 Ave.

Deerfield Beach 33441

Registration packets available at www.dbll.us . Review proof of residency requirements and provide required documentation at signup. $150 per player and $100 tee ball. Sibling discounts apply. Registration will also be on next Saturday Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, e-mail playeragent@dbll.us.

MLK Breakfast Celebration

Saturday, Jan. 13, 9:30 a.m. to Noon

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Join the Deerfield Beach Kiwanis West to honor Martin Luther King’s Birthday. You may pay at the door. $25. For more information, call Traci Williams at 954-798-7526.

53rd Annual Broward Shell Club Show

Saturday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, Florida 33061

If you are a lover of shells, this is the place to be. They will have shells from all over the world. Free to attend. For more information, call 305-301-1296 or e-mail alicepace90@att.net.

Tropical Postcard Club

Saturday, Jan. 13, Noon to 3 p.m.

Old Schoolhouse

323 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come on out and look at old postcards and listen to guest speaker. Swap cards and talk about them! Held every second Saturday of the month. For more information, call Amie Kay at 954-254-8937.

Zonta Club meets

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 11:40 a.m.

DoubleTree Hilton

100 Fairway Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Have lunch and find out about this women’s group in the Everglades Room. Guest Speaker: Dr. Barbara Ganson, FAU Professor & expert in aviation history, talking on “The Life and Times of Amelia Earhart.”For more information, contact Sandy Manning at bosanboc@bellsouth.net.

Taste of Lighthouse Point

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 6 to 9 p.m.

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

2701 NE 42 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Tastings from local restaurants and caterers and fine wine! 50/50 raffle, silent auctions and more. Proceeds go toward local and global charities and seven college scholarships for students, which are distributed by the Rotary Club of Pompano Beach. $50 in advance/$60 at door. http://bit.ly/TasteofLHP .

Save the Date :

The 5th Annual Brandon’s Run for Autism

Saturday, Jan. 20, 7 to 10 a.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

This year’s Brandon’s Run for Autism (a 5K) is bigger and better than ever! It’s Brandon’s goal to offer as many young people as possible the career readiness, social skills training, job training and community involvement they need to succeed. They are looking for runners, walkers, sponsors and donations for raffle. To register or get tickets, visit events.hakuapp.com/0eb8a21a0f2d6a39e659 . For more information, contact Erica Rubin at 305-305-0540.

20th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 11:30 a.m.

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

2701 NE 42 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Hosted by the Auxiliary of the NE Focal Point CASA, Inc. (now called Center for Active Aging) Fashions are by Sondro at The Cove. $60 (in advance). Limited seating available. Benefits NE Focal Point’s Children’s, Alzheimer’s, Senior and Adult Services. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 954-480-4460.

Pat Anderson’s

Plein Air Painter Classes

• Monday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Paint the scene. Capture what you see while you see it. Motif #1. Hillsboro Inlet Park & Museum, 907 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062.

• Saturday, Jan. 27. Paint all morning and walk the beach – climb the Light. “Sketch with a Brush.” Tour and Boat rides from Alsdorf Park Dock, at 8:15, 9, 9:45, 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Hillsboro Lighthouse, 907 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062.

• Monday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn to paint a Sportfishing Charter Boat at the Charter Fleet meet. Hillsboro Inlet Park & Museum, SE Bridge location, 2700 N Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33062.

• Secrets of digital photography (with iPhone aps and photoshop for beginners). It is a technique she developed for “the next 50 years… using the LEAF BAR table/easel for plein air painting.” Date & Time TBA.