HAPPENINGS

Posted on 18 January 2018 by LeslieM

Pompano Pier Food Truck Round Up

Friday, Jan. 19, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pompano Beach Fishing Pier

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Go and join the City of Pompano Beach for an evening of Food Trucks, music and fun! Bring blankets and folding chairs since seating is limited! For more information, call 954-786-7824.

It’s Only a Play

Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Presented by Curtain Call Playhouse. On Broadway, it starred Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Stockard Channing and Megan Mullally. This is a spoof on what it takes to make a show a hit. $20-$40 (student/children/group discounts) To purchase tickets, visit https://tickets.ccpompano.org/ .

5th Annual Brandon’s Run

Saturday, Jan. 20, 7 to 10 a.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

This year’s Brandon’s Run for Autism (a 5K) is bigger and better than ever! It’s Brandon’s goal to offer as many young people as possible the career readiness, social skills training, job training and community involvement they need to succeed. They are looking for runners, walkers, sponsors and donations for raffle. To register or get tickets, visit https://events.hakuapp.com/0eb8a21a0f2d6a39e659 . For more information, contact Erica Rubin at 305-305-0540.

7th Annual Antique Car Show

Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join them for an exciting display of antique cars, trucks and motorcycles 20 – 90 years old. There will also be live music and a Cuban food truck. Admission: $5/person, which includes a tour of the museum. Owners wishing to participate: $15 Advance, $20 Day of Show. For more information about registering to include your vehicle, please contact Evelyn Brown at 954-755-1723 or evelynbfl@aol.com.

7th Annual YATC Cool Wheels Car Show

Sunday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park, Bald Eagle Shelter

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Over 500 fantastic show cars, a silent auction, raffles, food trucks and Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT presentations. A great day for the entire family. Music from DJ’s Eugene, Rockin’ Rich and Scott the Music Man. Across the Universe, The Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band, will perform. Meet artist Ben Drag Daddy. Top 100 cars get trophies. Cash prizes! Show cars: $20 pre-entry, $25 day of show. No entry charge for spectators (except for gate fee, $1.50). For more information, call Joe for details at 561-452-3684. To register, visit www.yatc.org .

20th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 11:30 a.m.

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

2701 NE 42 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Hosted by the Auxiliary of the NE Focal Point CASA, Inc. (now called Center for Active Aging) Fashions are by Sondro at The Cove. $60 (in advance). Limited seating available. Benefits their Children’s, Alzheimer’s, Senior and Adult Services. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 954-480-4460.

Save the Date :

38th Annual Deerfield Beach Festival of the Arts

Saturday, Jan. 27 & Sunday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

International Fishing Pier

200 NE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Hosted annually by the Deerfield Beach Cultural Committee. Includes over 125 juried artists from all over the United States along with continuous live music, a variety of food vendors, refreshments, a student art exhibit and a kids’ zone. Event is free. For more information, contact the Community Events and Outreach Division at 954-480-4429.

Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Painter Classes

• Saturday, Jan. 27, Paint all morning and walk the beach – climb the Light. “Sketch with a Brush.” Tour and Boat rides from Alsdorf Park Dock, at 8:15, 9, 9:45, 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Hillsboro Lighthouse, 907 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062.

• Monday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn to paint a Sportfishing Charter Boat at the Charter Fleet meet. Hillsboro Inlet Park & Museum, SE Bridge location, 2700 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33062.

• Secrets of digital photography (with iPhone aps and photoshop for beginners). It is a technique she developed for “the next 50 years… using the LEAF BAR table/easel for plein air painting.” Date & Time TBA.

Must register in advance at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center in Pompano. For more information, call 954-786-4111