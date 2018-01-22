Posted on 22 January 2018 by JLusk

Hillsboro Boulevard Improvements, Project Update from FDOT

The City of Deerfield Beach would like to let residents know that Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) crews will begin reconstructing the off-ramp from northbound I-95 to eastbound Hillsboro Boulevard on Monday, January 22. They will install an impact attenuator and temporary barrier walls overnight between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. The alternate date for this work, in the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, is Tuesday, January 23.

Detour signage will be in place to direct motorists to the northbound I-95 off-ramp to westbound Hillsboro Boulevard where they can make a U-turn at SW 12 Avenue / Jim Moran Blvd to eastbound Hillsboro Boulevard. Attached is a graphic showing the detour.

Please feel free to contact Community Outreach Specialist, Dayana Diaz at FDOT Broward Construction if you have any questions or concerns. Contact information is below:

Dayana Diaz

Community Outreach Specialist

FDOT Broward Construction

The Corradino Group

954-290-5989 cell

954-940-7585 office

www.d4fdot.com

www.corradino.com