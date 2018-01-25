CRIME WATCH

Posted on 25 January 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 9: Someone stole a bumper, grill and headlights from a vehicle parked at 851 Crystal Lake Dr..

Jan. 9: Someone entered a car parked at 25 Deer Creek Rd. and stole a purse.

Jan. 9: Two men were seen stealing two cellular devices from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy. They concealed the devices in clothing.

Jan. 10: A man said that he left his wallet on a counter at Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. When he returned, it was missing. Video surveillance showed a man stealing the wallet.

Jan. 11: A man had four tires installed on his vehicle at Tire Kingdom at 2525 W. Sample Rd. He left the store without paying for the tires.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 13: A male victim said someone entered his unlocked 2003 Chevrolet 510 pickup truck that was parked at 2060 NW 27 St. and rummaged through the glove compartment. A 9mm Glock pistol was stolen. The loss was $600.

Jan. 13: A male subject was arrested for petit theft, criminal mischief and resisting an officer. He was also trespassed from the store located at 5360 N. Federal Hwy.

Jan. 13: A male subject was arguing with employees in a store at the 5360 block of N. Federal Highway after he was observed stealing and breaking items. He was taken into custody.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER