CRIME WATCH

Posted on 25 January 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 9: Someone stole a bumper, grill and headlights from a vehicle parked at 851 Crystal Lake Dr..

Jan. 9: Someone entered a car parked at 25 Deer Creek Rd. and stole a purse.

Jan. 9: Two men were seen stealing two cellular devices from Target at 1200 S. Federal Hwy. They concealed the devices in clothing.

Jan. 10: A man said that he left his wallet on a counter at Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. When he returned, it was missing. Video surveillance showed a man stealing the wallet.

Jan. 11: A man had four tires installed on his vehicle at Tire Kingdom at 2525 W. Sample Rd. He left the store without paying for the tires.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 13: A male victim said someone entered his unlocked 2003 Chevrolet 510 pickup truck that was parked at 2060 NW 27 St. and rummaged through the glove compartment. A 9mm Glock pistol was stolen. The loss was $600.

Jan. 13: A male subject was arrested for petit theft, criminal mischief and resisting an officer. He was also trespassed from the store located at 5360 N. Federal Hwy.

Jan. 13: A male subject was arguing with employees in a store at the 5360 block of N. Federal Highway after he was observed stealing and breaking items. He was taken into custody.

