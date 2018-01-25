HAPPENINGS

DBICA meeting
Thursday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Community Presbyterian Church
1920 SE 5 St.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Guest speakers: Deputy Periu, to talk about crime in the area, and Lee Breeblove, from code enforcement.
38th Annual Festival of the Arts
Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
See pg. 1 for more info.
Unity in the Community
Saturday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pompano Community Park and Amphitheater
2001 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 3306
Mayor Lamar Fisher will auction off a ride for two on the Goodyear Blimp, Wingfoot One. Proceeds benefit the Rev. William R. Clark memorial scholarship fund. Activities for children, musical performances and demonstrations by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Pompano Beach Fire Department. Free food and drinks. For more information, call 954-586-1123 or visit www.uicpompano.org.
Author Book Talk
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 10:30 a.m.
Lighthouse Point Library
2200 NE 38 St.
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
Open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. Book sale/signing also. Lauren Doyle Owens debut novel The Other Side Of Everything has received starred reviews from Publishers Weekly, Booklist, and Sun Sentinel. For more information, call 954-946-6398.
Save the Date: 8th Annual Billfish Tournament
Thursday, Feb. 1 & Saturday, Feb. 3
Two Georges at The Cove
1754 SE 3 Ct.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Proceeds benefit The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (Jim & Jan Moran Unit). Kick-Off Party: Thursday, Feb. 1. Fishing Day: Saturday, Feb. 3 with awards & dinner banquet to follow Saturday night. Thousands in prize winnings, trophies, silent auction, raffle prizes. For registration, sponsorships and more info. contact Denise Buzzelli at 954-427-0353.
Worth the Drive: Delray Beach Fashion Week
Downtown comes alive with style! Celebrate the 5th anniversary of Delray Beach Fashion Week from Jan. 24 to 28. Experience spectacular fashion, local designers, art and beauty at this special event created by the Downtown Development Authority and the Downtown merchants. Events include runway shows, hair shows, fashion luncheon, Stiletto Race and boutique shopping events. For more information, visit www.DelrayFashionWeek.com.