HAPPENINGS

Posted on 25 January 2018 by LeslieM

DBICA meeting

Thursday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Community Presbyterian Church

1920 SE 5 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Guest speakers: Deputy Periu, to talk about crime in the area, and Lee Breeblove, from code enforcement.

38th Annual Festival of the Arts

Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

See pg. 1 for more info.

Unity in the Community

Saturday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pompano Community Park and Amphitheater

2001 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 3306

Mayor Lamar Fisher will auction off a ride for two on the Goodyear Blimp, Wingfoot One. Proceeds benefit the Rev. William R. Clark memorial scholarship fund. Activities for children, musical performances and demonstrations by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Pompano Beach Fire Department. Free food and drinks. For more information, call 954-586-1123 or visit www.uicpompano.org .

Author Book Talk

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 10:30 a.m.

Lighthouse Point Library

2200 NE 38 St.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. Book sale/signing also. Lauren Doyle Owens debut novel The Other Side Of Everything has received starred reviews from Publishers Weekly, Booklist, and Sun Sentinel. For more information, call 954-946-6398.

Save the Date: 8th Annual Billfish Tournament

Thursday, Feb. 1 & Saturday, Feb. 3

Two Georges at The Cove

1754 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Proceeds benefit The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (Jim & Jan Moran Unit). Kick-Off Party: Thursday, Feb. 1. Fishing Day: Saturday, Feb. 3 with awards & dinner banquet to follow Saturday night. Thousands in prize winnings, trophies, silent auction, raffle prizes. For registration, sponsorships and more info. contact Denise Buzzelli at 954-427-0353.

Worth the Drive: Delray Beach Fashion Week