Posted on 30 January 2018 by LeslieM

By Rachel Galvin

This year’s, JA World Uncorked event at the Huizenga Center on Broward College’s North Campus on Saturday, Jan. 20, went above and beyond. Besides a long line of tables filled with delectable tidbits from restaurants, and plenty of spirit distributors ready to pour, there was a champagne room and a beer garden. Out front, there was a Plinko game. People paid $20 to play and everyone was a winner of a bag filled with items like wine and wallets. People could also get their photo taken with the fotoboyz and take it home to capture the event. Of course, there was a long line of silent auction items and a raffle. There were so many sponsors involved in making this event a reality, including Presenting Sponsor Breakthru Beverage.

“We doubled the amount of food vendors, probably 40 percent more,” said Tim Hogans, who has been on the board for three years and is chair on the governance committee. He also works with Florida Power & Light, which he said has supported Junior Achievement for 25 years.

This Circle of Wise Women Signature Event is a fundraiser for Junior Achievement of South Florida’s educational programs like JA Biz Town, which teaches kids about the work world interactively, instructing them about everything from finances to career opportunities. ( https://jasouthflorida.org ).

At JA World Uncorked, the entertainment always gets a lot of attention. This year’s was more ambitious than ever. Sponsored by the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood ( www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com ), the event included a whole stage set up with lights, singers interacting with the crowd, a band and models dancing, and even twirling while suspended above, put together by Event Services Group ( http://esgfla.com ), said emcee and singer Eliot Valentin, who added that the performers were called Pulse Vibe. The “Pulse” part is the band and the DJ is Vibe, so when they come together, they combine their names. He said they recently performed at an industry holiday party and got asked to do this event by the Hard Rock.

Also, in an alcove nearby, was the very intimate and dimly lit bar by Kuro, which is located inside the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood.

It seemed like around every corner there was something new to see at the event.

This was the first year for Seasons 52.

“They reached out to me to see if we wanted to participate,” said Tonya Prueter, sales manager, who was serving up pecan pie with a vanilla mousse on the bottom and also a red velvet dessert. ( www.seasons52.com ).

Nearby, Liquid Xcream served up ice cream with liquid nitrogen, made on-the-spot. For ice cream flavors, they had the ultra rich tequila strawberry cheesecake and honey cinnamon whiskey ice cream. They have over 70 flavors available, in addition to 20 popcorn flavors. They do not have a brick and mortar store, but just go to events like these. ( www.liquidxcream.com ).

The Temple Street Eatery ( www.TempleStreetEatery.com ) has been to the event before. This year, they served up Asian style roast pork sliders, with homemade pickled vegetables, and chocolate mousse with a chocolate cookie crumble.

“We try to do a lot of events,” said the manager, B.J. Lee. “This is an amazing cause… to be able to present different career options to kids. Young kids don’t think about culinary as a career. It is nice when kids come into our restaurant and [they can experience flavors they may never have experienced]. They get excited about it.”

The General Manager of the 4 Rivers Smokehouse ( www.4RSmokehouse.com ), Will Davis, and his crew were very excited to be a part of the event. They opened up in Coral Springs a year and ½ ago.

“This event is excellent. I love it!” exclaimed one of the carvers for the meat station they had set up. “I had a lot of fun… with the music playing, it is perfect,” added the caterer.