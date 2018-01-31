Deerfield Beach
Jan. 19: A man reported his bicycle stolen from 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.
Jan. 19: A man reported his wallet containing $8 and credit cards stolen from 3720 W. Hillsboro Blvd.
Jan. 19: A man reported that a male caller has called him on a number of occasions and made threats. The report was made at 1258 S. Military Tr.
Jan. 19: A man reported his vehicle parked at 4032 W. Hillsboro Blvd. entered and stole a backpack with a wallet, credit cards and an iPad. Later, the person who stole the credit cards used one of them at a Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. to make $682 in purchases.
Jan. 22: A man reported his bicycle stolen from 875 NE 48 St.
Lighthouse Point
Jan. 13: A male subject was arguing with employees in a store at 5300 N. Federal Hwy. after he was observed stealing and breaking items. He was taken into custody.
Jan. 13: A homeowner used his 9mm Beretta to kill an opossum in his backyard in the 1900 block of NE 28 Court. Police determined it was killed humanely.
Jan. 13: Police responded to a report of a loose dog at 2360 NE 48 Ct. The owner of the dog did not know how the dog got loose and the dog was picked up at the police department.
(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)