CRIME WATCH

Posted on 31 January 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 19: A man reported his bicycle stolen from 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Jan. 19: A man reported his wallet containing $8 and credit cards stolen from 3720 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Jan. 19: A man reported that a male caller has called him on a number of occasions and made threats. The report was made at 1258 S. Military Tr.

Jan. 19: A man reported his vehicle parked at 4032 W. Hillsboro Blvd. entered and stole a backpack with a wallet, credit cards and an iPad. Later, the person who stole the credit cards used one of them at a Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd. to make $682 in purchases.

Jan. 22: A man reported his bicycle stolen from 875 NE 48 St.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 13: A male subject was arguing with employees in a store at 5300 N. Federal Hwy. after he was observed stealing and breaking items. He was taken into custody.

Jan. 13: A homeowner used his 9mm Beretta to kill an opossum in his backyard in the 1900 block of NE 28 Court. Police determined it was killed humanely.

Jan. 13: Police responded to a report of a loose dog at 2360 NE 48 Ct. The owner of the dog did not know how the dog got loose and the dog was picked up at the police department.