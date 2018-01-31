HAPPENINGS

Posted on 31 January 2018 by LeslieM

Movies on the Lawn – The Wild Life

Friday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

Great Lawn

Intersection of Atlantic & Pompano Beach Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Hosted by the City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnics on the first Friday of every month for this free, family-friendly event.

Relay for Life meeting

Saturday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m.

Under the Banyan tree at the Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The Deerfield Beach/Pompano Beach Relay for Life will hold open meetings. Learn how you can get involved in the community coming together in the fight against Cancer. Everyone is welcome. For more information, e-mail T.J. at Eagentjego2@aol.com.

Annual Winter Tea

Saturday, Feb. 3, 1 to 3 p.m.

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex

445 SW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Bring your favorite teacup and join them for an afternoon of food, friendship, entertainment and tea! Hats and gloves are suggested, but not required. $10. For more information, call 954-480-4481.

Friends Of The Deerfield Beach Arboretum meet

Thursday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Guest speaker: Cara Abbott MSC, a program manager, education and outreach coordinator for the Institute For Regional Conservation. The institute is dedicated to the protection and long term management of diversity on a regional basis, and to the prevention of regional extinctions of rare plants, animals and ecosystems. Research suggests one in four South Florida native plant species are either critically imperiled or extinct. Usual plant giveaway. Light refreshments served. Free and open to the public.

Tropical Postcard Club

Saturday, Feb. 10, noon to 3 p.m.

Old Schoolhouse

323 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come on out and look at old postcards and listen to guest speakers. Swap cards and talk about them! Held every second Saturday of the month. For more information, call Amie Kay at 954-254-8937.

Watercolor classes

Every Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

For all skill levels. Classes will be held through April 2018. Cost $25 per class. For information, call 954-920-4574.

Save The Date:

Woman’s club of Deerfield Beach

Friday, March 16, 7:30 a.m.

Join them for a trip to Ft. Myers to see Mamma Mia! Trip includes one night at the Holiday Inn Express, hot breakfast buffet, visit to Miromar outlets with coupon booklet, visit to Immokalee Casino with promotion pass book, dinner and the show, wine & cheese party at hotel before the show, lunch at Nervous Nellie’s and a candy bar at the hotel. $197 per person. Not just for the Woman’s Club … invite your friends, husband or boyfriend. For more information, call Sally Brinkworth at 954-427-2175.