CRIME WATCH

Posted on 07 February 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 23: Someone stole a Ford F350 single cab pickup truck from a driveway at 298 SE 8 Ave.

Jan. 23: Someone entered a vehicle parked at 1233 SE 12 Ave. and stole a wallet with $250 and credit cards.

Jan. 23: A man reported that someone broke into his vehicle and stole 15 silver bars, a laptop and a briefcase.

Jan. 23: A woman reported her Toyota stolen from 610 NE 37 St.

Jan. 25: It was reported that a red tricycle was stolen from 3973 NW 9 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 13: A homeowner used his 9mm Beretta to kill an opossum in his backyard at 1900 NE 28 Ct. Police determined it was killed humanely.