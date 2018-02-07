HAPPENINGS

Posted on 07 February 2018 by LeslieM

Valentines Concert

Saturday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Royal Fiesta Event Center at The Cove

1680 SE 3 Ct.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Dinner concert with internationally acclaimed singer Gene Townsél, to benefit the establishing of a Performing Arts Center for talented but disadvantaged youth in Deerfield Beach. On the bill with Gene will be Evangelist Delbert Mohorn. For more information, call 561-436-0868.

Plants & People Day

Sunday, Feb 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sample-McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Vendors sharing information on a variety of products related to plants and wildlife. Crafts and food for sale. Noted speakers throughout the day. Free raffles, music and $5 tour of the Sample McDougald House.

Valentine’s Day Big Band Dance

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

A variety of music from the ‘20s, Swing era and more. For more information, call 954-786-4111. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com .

52 Deerfield Moments

Thursday, Feb. 15, 5 to 9 p.m.

Old School House (Next to City Hall)

323 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

2×3 canvases of the final 26 moments on display. 52 Deerfield Moments is an ongoing educational project of The Deerfield Beach Historical Society. It captures 52 moments in the history of our city. Free event. Light refreshments served. Donations encouraged. For information, call the Historical Society at 954-429-0378.