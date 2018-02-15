CRIME WATCH

Posted on 15 February 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

Jan. 30: A woman said that her vehicle parked at 37 NE 5 St. was entered while she slept and several bags containing clothing, jewelry and tools were stolen. The total loss was $12,400.

Jan. 30: Someone broke into a vehicle parked at 194 SE 2 St. and stole a computer, medications and a $1,300 money order.

Jan. 30: A man said that an individual with whom he had an argument slashed the tires on his car parked at 4300 N. Powerline Rd.

Jan. 30: A woman reported that her home at 4047 Newport North broke into her home and stole $250 and medications.

Feb. 1: A trailer at 381 SW 14 St. was broken into and a pressure cleaner was stolen.

Lighthouse Point

Jan. 18: The victim said someone spray-painted graffiti on a stop sign at 2450 N. Federal Hwy. The damage was $250.

Jan. 18: Someone stole a tag off a 2006 Lincoln vehicle parked in a driveway at 4041 NE 31 Ave.

Jan. 25: While reviewing surveillance video of the night before, the store employee saw a male subject taking clothing and running out of the store at 3722 N. Federal Hwy. without paying for them. The loss was estimated at $119.94.