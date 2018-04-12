CRIME WATCH

Posted on 12 April 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

March 27: A woman reported her vehicle stolen from her driveway at 213 NW 46 Ct.

March 27: A man reported his Nissan Sentra stolen from his driveway at 4345 NW 6 Ave.

March 27: A vehicle parked at 40 NW 2 Ave. was broken into and a pressure cleaner and generator were stolen. The loss was estimated at $600.

March 27: An individual entered a body shop work area and stole a Makita polisher. The incident was reported at 1475 SW 1 Way.

March 29: A vehicle parked at 1877 W. Hillsboro Blvd. was broken into and a bag containing a computer and medical equipment was stolen.

Lighthouse Point

March 15: Someone keyed the victim’s vehicle while it was parked in front of an apartment complex at 2200 NE 36 St.

March 15: The victim said she accidentally left her purse at a bus stop at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. She returned 45 minutes later but was unable to locate it. It contained credit cards and $20 in cash. The loss was $22.

March 16: The victim said he and an acquaintance consumed large amounts of alcohol at a residence at the 2100 block of NE 42 St. and, when the resident passed out drunk, the subject stole his car.