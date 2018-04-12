HAPPENINGS

Posted on 12 April 2018 by LeslieM

Friends of the Deerfield Beach Arboretum

Thursday, April 12, 7 p.m.

Arboretum at Constitution Park

66-124 Deer Creek Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Guest speaker will be Noel Ramos. Mr. Ramos is an outstanding authority on mangos. He will tell you everything from selecting the tree, keeping it insect and disease free, to picking the fruit. If you’re a mango enthusiast, this is the meeting you’ve been waiting for. Plant giveaway. Light refreshments served. Meetings are free and open to the public. If you haven’t paid your 2018 dues, you can at the meeting. Monthly meeting every Thursday evening.

Farm Heritage Day

Saturday, April 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sample McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Great event for the whole family. Kids can try their hand at painting a pineapple or meet some new furry friends at the petting zoo. Adults can watch Pat Anderson create a painting plein air or learn about gardening from Lee Waldo, as well as see the historic home. There also will be fun tractor hay rides, quilts on display, arts & crafts to do, as well as food and beverages to enjoy. It is always a wonderful day!

Community Yard Sale

Saturday, April 14, 8 a.m.

Palms Angels

425 NW 1 Terr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Please pre-order table. Inside $20, outside $10. For more information, call Linda Bates at 754-234-2522.

Tropical Post Card Club

Saturday, April 14, Noon to 3 p.m.

Old School House

323 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Will be held the second Saturday of each month. For more information, call Amie Kay Tanner at 954-254-8937.

Concert in the Park

Saturday, April 14 6 to 10 p.m.

Frank McDonough Park

3500 NE 27 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Party in paradise with Jimmy Stowe and the Stowaways, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band, and food trucks.

Fundraiser for Fire Victim

Sunday, April 15, noon to 4 p.m.

Legends Tavern and Grille

1391 S. Military Tr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Help raise money for Barbara Cisco, who was critically injured trying to save her cats in a house fire in Deerfield on March 25. Her house was destroyed and most of her possessions. There will be a Cornhole Tournament, raffle and more. All proceeds will go directly to Barbara Cisco.

A Concert for Hope

Sunday, April 15, 2 to 6 p.m.

Butler House

380 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

An afternoon of music to celebrate Cancer survivors and remember those we have lost. Special guests Steve Minotti and Friends, featuring JD Danner. There will be a $10 donation to The American Cancer Society, $5 for students. For more information, call T.J. Eagan at 954-592-3150.

Tip-A-Cop

Tuesday, April 17, 6 p.m.

Bonefish Macs

2002 Sample Rd.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Volunteer Lighthouse Point Law Enforcement personnel and Special Olympics athletes serve as “celebrity waiters” and collect donations for Special Olympics. For more information, call 954-262-2150.

History at High Noon: “Florida Made”

Wednesday, April 18, Noon to 1 p.m.

Commission Chambers of Deerfield Beach City Hall

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

It’s another exciting storytelling adventure… Authors George LeMieux and Laura Mize will tell the stories of the 25 most important figures that shaped our state. History at High Noon is held the 3rd Wednesday of each month at noon. Light refreshments served; free entrance, donations accepted. For more information, go to the Historical Society’s website, www.deerfield-history.org or call 954-429-0378.

In Jacob’s Shoes Dinner & Auction

Thursday April 19, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Boca West Country Club

20583 Boca W. Dr.

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Cocktails, dinner, entertainment, live & silent auctions, raffles. Complimentary valet sponsored by Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith. Special Performance by The Motowners. $125 Per Person. To purchase, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/in-jacobs-shoes-8th-annual-dinner-auction-every-sole-counts-tickets-41077121777 . For more information, call 954-905-2505 or e-mail info@injacobsshoes.org.

Save The Date : Cuisine of the Region

Wednesday, April 25, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Hillsboro Club

901 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

Sample food from local restaurants and plenty of wine. Proceeds benefit N.E. Focal Point CASA, Inc. supporting programs and services offered at the Center for Active Aging. Sponsorships available – Auction Items accepted – Tickets are on Sale! Please call 954-480-4460 or e-mail rwilliams@deerfield-beach.com for further information or to purchase tickets.

Relay For Life

April 28-29, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

There will be an Opening Ceremony, Survivor/Caregiver Walk, Luminaria Ceremony, Closing Ceremony. Join them to lead the fight for a world free from cancer and cheer on survivors and people that suffer from this disease. For more information, contact Alex Klomparens at alexandra.klomparens@cancer.org or 616-364-6121.

EARTH MONDAY

Green, Grow, Bloom

Saturday, April 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

The Friends of the Arboretum will be hosting a native plant sale, as well as arboretum tours and educational opportunities.

DFBee Apiary Grand Opening

Saturday, April 21, 9 to 11 a.m.

401 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

In partnership with The Urban Beekeeper, the City of Deerfield Beach is proud to announce the opening of its first honeybee apiary. The grand opening will include presentations from their sponsors and a variety of activities.

Tree Giveaway

Saturday, April 28, 9 to 11 a.m.

Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St A.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The city’s annual tree giveaway is open to Deerfield Beach residents only.