HAPPENINGS

Posted on 19 April 2018 by LeslieM

A Class Act

Through May 13, times vary

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Written by Norman Shabel, this play by TheatreSouth focuses on a trio of lawyers who accuse General Chemical Co. of polluting water across the country through cancer-causing factory runoff. These attorneys are hoping for a big payoff from the deep pockets of the corporation, while the “suits” at the latter plan to use blackmail as leverage to pay as little as possible. Tickets are $21.50-$25.50, to purchase visit www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

8th Annual Dinner & Auction

“Every Sole Counts”

Thursday, April 19, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Boca West Country Club

20583 Boca W. Dr.

Boca Raton, FL 33434

Cocktails, dinner, entertainment, live & silent auctions, raffles. Complimentary valet sponsored by Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith. Special performance by The Motowners. Tickets are $125 per person. Benefits In Jacobs Shoes. To purchase, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/in-jacobs-shoes-8th-annual-dinner-auction-every-sole-counts-tickets-41077121777 . For more information, call 954-905-2505 or e-mail info@injacobsshoes.org.

7th Annual Board Swap

Saturday, April 21, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Island Water Sports (IWS)

1985 NE 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

You can buy, sell & swap your used Surf, Skate, Skim, SUP & Wakeboards. Same thing goes for Wetsuits, Fins and Accessories. The sample sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a fundraiser to support surf and skate camp scholarships. There will also be free surf & stand-up paddle lessons from 6:45 to 9 a.m. along with a beach cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. (meeting at IWS) and also a Broward County Intracoastal Waterway clean-up at 9 a.m. to noon (meeting at Sullivan Park). For more information, call 954-427-4929.

Stop the Bleed Class

Wednesday, April, 25, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Broward Health Medical Center

1600 S. Andrews Ave.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

Jami Rothenburg, RN, BSE, Trauma Outreach Coordinator/EMS Liaison at Broward Health Medical Center, will teach a Stop the Bleed class, which combines lecture with hands-on training to help prepare the community on how to control active bleeding. Uncontrolled bleeding is the No. 1 cause of preventable death from trauma. The goal is to teach you how to recognize a life threatening active bleed and how to apply a tourniquet or direct pressure to “Stop the Bleed.” Free class. For more information, call Jami Rothenburg at 954-468-8935 or e-mail jrothenburg@browardhealth.org.

Cuisine of the Region

Wednesday, April 25, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Hillsboro Club

901 Hillsboro Mile

Hillsboro Beach, FL 33062

Food and wine from local restaurants, silent/live auction. Proceeds benefit N.E. Focal Point CASA, Inc. supporting programs and services offered at the Center for Active Aging. Sponsorships available. Auction items accepted. Tickets: $75 (advance), $100 (door). Please call 954-480-4460 or e-mail rwilliams@deerfield-beach.com for further information or to purchase tickets.

Save the Date :

34th Annual Pompano Beach Seafood Festival

Friday, April 27 to Sunday, April 29

Pompano Beach Pier

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

One of South Florida’s longest running and most popular outdoor festivals. Enjoy seafood and other cuisine, shop for items, enjoy live entertainment and more. 150 art & craft vendors.The festival is open Friday, April 27 from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A three day pass is only $30 (available online only). Friday admission is $10, Saturday is $20 and Sunday daily admission is $15 (all available in advance online). Pompano’s new 600 car parking garage is now open on A1A across from the Pompano Pier and another 300 cars can be accommodated in the lot at A1A and Atlantic. For more information, contact Kyle Good at kyle@goodeventmanagement.com, 954-570-7785 or visit www.pompanobeachseafoodfestival.com .

Relay For Life

Saturday, April 28 to Sunday, April 29, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

There will be an Opening Ceremony, Survivor/Caregiver Walk, Luminaria Ceremony, Closing Ceremony. Join them to lead the fight for a world free from Cancer and cheer on survivors and people that suffer from this disease. For more information, contact Alex Klomparens at alexandra.klomparens@cancer.org or 616-364-6121.

Jerry’s Girls

April 19 through May 13

The Wick Theatre

7901 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Jerry Herman’s great works come to life. Presented by the amazing talents of Susan Anton, Klea Blackhurst, Julie Kavanagh and Lauren Sprague. these stars light up the stage with a musical revue that spans Herman’s career. Featuring songs like “Hello Dolly,” “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Mame,” “Bosom Buddies,” “La Cage” and many more! Tickets are $89 per person. To see more showtimes and purchase tickets, visit www.thewick.org .

EARTH MONTH

Join the City of Deerfield Beach for a series of Earth and Arbor Day events to celebrate the planet in all corners of the community.

Tree Giveaway

Saturday, April 28, 9 to 11 a.m.

Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St A.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The city’s annual tree giveaway is open to Deerfield Beach residents only. For additional information, visit www.DFB.city/earthmont h or call 954-480-1420.

DFBee Apiary Grand Opening

Now has been RESCHEDULED

Saturday, June 2, 9 to 11 a.m.

401 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

It was to be held on April 21, but this event has been rescheduled to June 2. In partnership with The Urban Beekeeper, the City of Deerfield Beach will open its first honeybee apiary. The grand opening will include presentations from their sponsors and a variety of activities. Save the date.