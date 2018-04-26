CRIME WATCH

Posted on 26 April 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 10: It was reported that someone entered a vehicle parked at 4353 NE 6 Ave. and stole a Dewalt table saw and a Dewalt chop saw.

April 10: A man reported that someone stole his Ford 250 vehicle from his driveway at 1221 SE 5 Ct.

April 10: A woman reported that her home at 731 Cypress Ln. was broken into.

April 10: A man and a woman were reported as having stolen two Samsung phones from the Verizon store at 3656 W. Hillsboro Blvd. The woman threatened the store manager with a box cutter and then broke the front door before exiting.

April 10: A woman reported her son’s bicycle was stolen from Park Ridge Elementary School. The incident was reported at 5200 NE 9 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

April 3: An employee found a stack of credit cards in the store at 3780 N. Federal Hwy. and turned them in.

April 4: A store employee observed a female subject take two 16-oz. bottles of soda and leave the store at 3580 N. Federal Hwy. without paying for them. The loss was $3.98.

April 4: A female subject went into 3700 N. Federal Hwy. and said she was there to drop off an iPhone to the produce manager. The victim said the manager was not there and said the subject then asked if he needed any electronics. The victim said he would like to have an iPhone, flat screen TV and a laptop. The subject told the victim that she could have all of the items for $400. The victim then attempted to withdraw $400 and was unable to and the subject said they would take $300. The victim then withdrew $300 and handed it over to the subject who said they would return in 20 minutes and never did.