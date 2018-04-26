FLICKS: Marvel movies, On Chesil Beach & upcoming events

Posted on 26 April 2018 by LeslieM

By “Cinema” Dave

There is a big movie that opens this weekend that is the culmination of 10 years of Marvel Comics super heroism and will break box office records — Avengers: Infinity War, which has already broken the Black Panther box office record for most sellouts before the movie opens. (Unfortunately, due to previous commitments, this reporter was unable to attend the critics screening last Tuesday evening in Miami).

With Avengers: Infinity War, kicking off the summer blockbuster season, each week will present more Marvel movies (Ant-Man and The Wasp Woman) and the continuation of the Jurassic World series. There will also be a new Star Wars Anthology Series that will feature a younger version of Harrison Ford’s ionic character, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

With support from CJ’s Comics & Collectibles, ‘The Lost Museum of the Jedi’ will materialize in the Youth Services section of Deerfield Beach Percy White Library (located at 837 E. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach) for four weeks this May. This exhibit will feature artifacts from the four decade history of the Star Wars franchise and will include viewing of vintage toys, books, reading records and VHS tapes.

On May 1, elementary, middle and high school aged individuals will be able to view the top prizes for a costume contest that will occur during a special free movie screening on Saturday, May 19 starting at 2 p.m. [Movie title withheld]. The first 30 people in attendance will receive a Star Wars comic book donated by CJ Comics & Collectibles (located at 3548 NE12 Ave. in Oakland Park).

For those seeking quieter fare, On Chesil Beach opens this summer (May 18) in select theaters and is based on the Ian McEwan novel. Set in 1962, this film examines an idyllic courtship that leads to a stressful wedding night. With talent like Saorise Ronan, Billy Howie and Emily Watson, one can expect On Chesil Beach to become a sleeper hit this summer.

For parties and audience-friendly screenings, Savor Cinema (located at 503 SE 6 St. in Ft. Lauderdale) will provide some unique movies starting May 3 with its Cinco de Mayo Fiesta . The buffet party features tacos, margaritas and screening of Sex, Shame & Tears, a Mexican comedy starring Demian Bichir and Monica Dionne.at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $20 FLIFF members/$25 non-members.

On May 5 from 4 to 8 pm., they will have a Kentucky Derby Party with mint juleps, hors d’oeuvres and buffet. Awards for best bonnets and hats, and best dressed couple; plus prizes for pick of winners. $50 FLIFF members/$65 non-members.