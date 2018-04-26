HAPPENINGS

Zumba Gold Classes
Thursday, April 26, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
Shall We Dance Studio
600 S. Federal Hwy.
2 Floor, Room 226
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Great for beginners. Low impact. Improve your flexibility, focus and overall movement. Silver sneakers free. Walk-ins $8 a class. Class continues every Tuesday and Thursday. Call Angel at 954-224-0886.
Coastal Cocktails
Friday, April 27, 5:15 p.m.
Deerfield Island Park
1720 Deerfield Island Park
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
First launch leaves the dock at Sullivan Park at 5:15 p.m. and the last launch leaves the island at 9:45 p.m. $20 donation/per person for light fare, 2 drinks, island tours, music. A unique experience to raise funds to preserve the island by Friends of Deerfield Island Park. Limited reservations, call Pat at 954-892-9443.
Community Backyard Garage Sale
Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Historic Butler House Backyard
380 Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Be a vendor and bring your own setups or be a shopper and find something for everyone. Applications are available by contacting judithofdfb@gmail.com or elilly707@aol.com. For more information, call Judi at 954-461-1152.
AAUW Installation Luncheon
Saturday, April 28, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lighthouse Point Yacht Club
2701 NE 42 St
Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
The Ft. Lauderdale Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will hold its annual installation luncheon. Featured speaker: Colleen Lockwood — national VP, Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program. New members welcome! Reservations/information available at 954-570-5423 or at pompanoscholar@yahoo.com.
34th Annual Pompano Beach
Seafood Festival
Friday, April 27 to Sunday, April 29
Pompano Beach Pier
222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Over 20 bands, 150 art & craft vendors, plenty of seafood and more! Friday admission is $10, Saturday is $20, and Sunday is $15; $30 gets you all three (all available in advance online). Parking garage is now open on A1A across from the Pompano Pier or park in the lot at A1A and Atlantic. Festival is open Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information contact Kyle Good at kyle@goodeventmanagement.com, 954-570-7785 or visit www.pompanobeachseafoodfestival.com.
Tree Giveaway
Saturday, April 28, 9 to 11 a.m.
Central City Campus
401 SW 4 St. A,
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
The city’s annual tree giveaway is open to Deerfield Beach residents only. For additional information, visit www.DFB.city/earthmonth or call 954-480-1420.
Green Market
Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NE 1 Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Green Market Pompano Beach is a locally-produced open air market featuring the best of local fruits and vegetables, baked goods, fresh seafood, gourmet teas and coffee, specialty food items, as well as home-made crafts, health-related products and live music. Last event of the season. Dogs welcome. For more information, email greenmarketpompano@gmail.com or call 954-786-7824.
“The Most Interesting Floridians”
Saturday, April 28, 11 a.m. to noon
Deerfield Beach Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Jeff Klinkenberg covers some of the most interesting folks he’s interviewed and profiled in nearly half a century of Florida travels from Key West to Pensacola.
An Island in the Middle of a City
Saturday, April 28, 2 p.m.
Deerfield Beach Percy White Library
837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Lecture from Friends of Deerfield Beach Island Park president Ira Wechterman. He will discuss the mission of Deerfield Island Park, which includes advocacy for and support of this green “urban wilderness,” protections for gopher tortoise refuge and the recent establishment of a Butterfly Garden.
Boca Bash
Sunday, April 29, 10 a.m.
Lake Boca
Boca Raton, FL 33431
It’s that time of the year again! Boca Bash is always the last Sunday in April! Bring your boat (or best raft) and bathing suit.
National Day of Prayer
Thursday, May 3, Noon to 1 p.m.
City Hall Commission Chambers
150 NE 2 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
The City of Deerfield Beach once again welcomes everyone to unite and pray together as a community at the 67th Annual Observance of the National Day of Prayer. For more information, call 954-480-4429.
Relay For Life
RESCHEDULED
NOW Saturday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Quiet Waters Park
401 S. Powerline Rd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Was April 28-29, now September! There will be an Opening Ceremony, Survivor/Caregiver Walk, Luminaria Ceremony, Closing Ceremony. Join them to lead the fight for a world free from cancer and cheer on survivors and people that suffer from this disease. For more information, contact Alex Klomparens at alexandra.klomparens@cancer.org or 616-364-6121.