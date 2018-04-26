HAPPENINGS

Posted on 26 April 2018 by LeslieM

Zumba Gold Classes

Thursday, April 26, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.

Shall We Dance Studio

600 S. Federal Hwy.

2 Floor, Room 226

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Great for beginners. Low impact. Improve your flexibility, focus and overall movement. Silver sneakers free. Walk-ins $8 a class. Class continues every Tuesday and Thursday. Call Angel at 954-224-0886.

Coastal Cocktails

Friday, April 27, 5:15 p.m.

Deerfield Island Park

1720 Deerfield Island Park

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

First launch leaves the dock at Sullivan Park at 5:15 p.m. and the last launch leaves the island at 9:45 p.m. $20 donation/per person for light fare, 2 drinks, island tours, music. A unique experience to raise funds to preserve the island by Friends of Deerfield Island Park. Limited reservations, call Pat at 954-892-9443.

Community Backyard Garage Sale

Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Butler House Backyard

380 Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Be a vendor and bring your own setups or be a shopper and find something for everyone. Applications are available by contacting judithofdfb@gmail.com or elilly707@aol.com. For more information, call Judi at 954-461-1152.

AAUW Installation Luncheon

Saturday, April 28, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club

2701 NE 42 St

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

The Ft. Lauderdale Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will hold its annual installation luncheon. Featured speaker: Colleen Lockwood — national VP, Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program. New members welcome! Reservations/information available at 954-570-5423 or at pompanoscholar@yahoo.com.

34th Annual Pompano Beach

Seafood Festival

Friday, April 27 to Sunday, April 29

Pompano Beach Pier

222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Over 20 bands, 150 art & craft vendors, plenty of seafood and more! Friday admission is $10, Saturday is $20, and Sunday is $15; $30 gets you all three (all available in advance online). Parking garage is now open on A1A across from the Pompano Pier or park in the lot at A1A and Atlantic. Festival is open Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information contact Kyle Good at kyle@goodeventmanagement.com, 954-570-7785 or visit www.pompanobeachseafoodfestival.com .

Tree Giveaway

Saturday, April 28, 9 to 11 a.m.

Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St. A,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The city’s annual tree giveaway is open to Deerfield Beach residents only. For additional information, visit www.DFB.city/earthmonth or call 954-480-1420.

Green Market

Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NE 1 Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Green Market Pompano Beach is a locally-produced open air market featuring the best of local fruits and vegetables, baked goods, fresh seafood, gourmet teas and coffee, specialty food items, as well as home-made crafts, health-related products and live music. Last event of the season. Dogs welcome. For more information, email greenmarketpompano@gmail.com or call 954-786-7824.

“The Most Interesting Floridians”

Saturday, April 28, 11 a.m. to noon

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Jeff Klinkenberg covers some of the most interesting folks he’s interviewed and profiled in nearly half a century of Florida travels from Key West to Pensacola.

An Island in the Middle of a City

Saturday, April 28, 2 p.m.

Deerfield Beach Percy White Library

837 E. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Lecture from Friends of Deerfield Beach Island Park president Ira Wechterman. He will discuss the mission of Deerfield Island Park, which includes advocacy for and support of this green “urban wilderness,” protections for gopher tortoise refuge and the recent establishment of a Butterfly Garden.

Boca Bash

Sunday, April 29, 10 a.m.

Lake Boca

Boca Raton, FL 33431

It’s that time of the year again! Boca Bash is always the last Sunday in April! Bring your boat (or best raft) and bathing suit.

National Day of Prayer

Thursday, May 3, Noon to 1 p.m.

City Hall Commission Chambers

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach once again welcomes everyone to unite and pray together as a community at the 67th Annual Observance of the National Day of Prayer. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Relay For Life

RESCHEDULED

NOW Saturday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Was April 28-29, now September! There will be an Opening Ceremony, Survivor/Caregiver Walk, Luminaria Ceremony, Closing Ceremony. Join them to lead the fight for a world free from cancer and cheer on survivors and people that suffer from this disease. For more information, contact Alex Klomparens at alexandra.klomparens@cancer.org or 616-364-6121.