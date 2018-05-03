CRIME WATCH

Posted on 03 May 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 17: A woman reported that a man she knew stole a drill, a charger and a battery from her garage at 190 SW 2 Terr.

April 17: A man reported that his ex-girlfriend hit him. The incident was reported at 1021 NW 45 St.

April 17: A man reported that a man he used to buy marijuana from threw a rock at his vehicle breaking a window. The incident was reported at 1500 S. Dixie Hwy.

April 18: A man said that a former roommate stole a payroll check valued at $1,488 and cashed it. The incident was reported at 770 SE 19 Ave.

April 18: A woman reported that $1,000 was missing from her SunTrust Account. The incident was reported at 1761 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

April 5: A store employee said he observed a male subject take two items from the store at 3500 N. Federal Hwy. and left without paying for them. He was apprehended across the street from the store and the property valued at $40.78 was recovered.

April 5: The victim said they saw smoke coming from the ground at 2600 NE 43 St. and couldn’t tell the source. It was later discovered that it was mulch and the fire was cleared.