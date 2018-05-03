HAPPENINGS

Posted on 03 May 2018 by LeslieM

National Day of Prayer

Thursday, May 3, Noon to 1 p.m.

City Hall Commission Chambers

150 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

The City of Deerfield Beach once again welcomes everyone to unite and pray together as a community at the 67th Annual Observance of the National Day of Prayer. For more information, call 954-480-4429.

Run for the Angels 5K

May 5, 7:30 a.m.

Pompano Beach Airpark

1401 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

All proceeds benefit Angel Flight Southeast’s mission, which is to arrange free flights so children and adults can have access to the far from home doctors that save their lives. This event is a road race through the airport and on the runway. Entry fee is $25 pre-registration ⁄ $30 day of event. First 200 registered get a T-shirt. Packet pick up: Friday, May 4 at Sheltair Pompano at the airpark from noon to 6 p.m. Registration will start at 6:30 a.m. or register at www.runsignup.com . For more information, contact Lisa Holland at 772-631-6611 or Lisa@teamholland.info.

Waterworks

Saturday, May 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Houston/Sworn Pool at Mitchell Moore Park

901 NW 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Get ready for a splash-tastic time. Come enjoy a day of everything water! It will be the coolest place to be with eight inflatable water slides, an enchanted coral reef photo station with live mermaids, a world of bubbles, gigantic water balloon launcher and so much more. Enjoy some good eats. Don’t forget to sign up for the raffle giveaway of all things fun in the sun. This is a free community event brought to you by the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department. For more information, call 954-786-4111.

Palm Aire Farmer’s Market

Tuesday, May 8, 2 to 7 p.m.

Herb Skolnick Community Center

800 SW 36 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

The City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department is proud to announce a brand new Farmer’s Market coming to the Skolnick Community Center weekly starting May 8. This international food Farmer’s Market will include local artisans and growers. Multi-cultural cuisines will be represented including Indian, Greek, Venezuelan and others, as well as fruits, vegetables, soups, organic items, street foods, local honeys and more. For more information, call 954-786-4590.

Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Tuesday, May 8, 7 a.m.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This year’s theme is “Reclaiming God’s City.” Keynote speakers are former NBA Miami Heat Center & Hall of Famer Mr. Alonzo Mourning and NBA Hall of Famer and analyst Mr.Tony Massenburg. If you would like to attend or become a sponsor, please contact Sharon Stone-Walker at 954-224-7777 or mayorsprayerbreakfastpompano@gmail.com.

Learn about bats!

Thursday, May 10, 7 p.m.

Arboretum at Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd,

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

You will go batty for this event. Guest Speaker Shari Clark, of the Florida Bat Conservancy, will debunk myths about bats and talk about their benefits. Did you know that bats are pollinators of many plants and help mosquitoes stay at bay? Come to the meeting and learn more about this much maligned creature. Plants will be given away too. Light refreshments will be served. The Friends of Deerfield Beach meetings are free and open to the public. Last meeting until Sept. 13.

Save the Date : Historic Pompano Beach Tours

Saturday, May 12, 9 a.m.

Founders Park

217 NE 4 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Learn about this history of Pompano Beach during this two-hour tour to familiar landmarks like the Sample-McDougald House, historic downtown, the Ali Building, the Hillsboro Lighthouse Museum and a number of other historic sites you may not have known existed. You will also have time from 9 to 10 a.m. to tour the Kester Cottages before the bus departs at 10 a.m. sharp. For more information, call 954-782-3015.

#ParklandStrong Concert

Wednesday, May 16, 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Benefit concert for the Victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School. All of the proceeds including ticket sales, concessions, merchandise and sponsorships will be donated to the official Broward Education Foundation Stoneman Douglas Fund. Concert will feature such bands as New Found Glory; Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional and Ryan Key, formerly of Yellowcard. Tickets: www.pbamp.com . For more information, call 561-223-7231.

Alexis Arnold sings

Saturday, May 19, 8 p.m.

The Wick Theatre

7901 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Local singer Alexis Arnold is getting national buzz with her iTunes hit, “Take Me Back.” Join her for an exciting night of new music and covers of her favorite hits from artists she admires, including Adele, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston. She will be accompanied by a violinist and pianist. $25-$35. For more information and to buy tickets, call 561-995-2333 or visit http://thewick.org .

Worth The Drive: SunFest

Thursday, May 3 to 6

Flagler Drive along Intracoastal

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

South Florida’s biggest arts and music festival is here – four days, three stages, 50 bands! With performers like Billy Idol, PitBull, Ice Cube, Nick Jonas and so many more, it’s sure to be a great time for all ages. There is even a 5K race (on Friday at 5:30 p.m.) and fireworks (on Sunday at 9 p.m.). To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.sunfest.com .

Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Saturday, May 5 to Sunday, May 6

Ft. Lauderdale Beach, FL 33304

The Thunderbirds canceled their performance for this event following the loss of Thunderbird No. 4, Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, who died in a crash during practice April 4. The U.S. navy announced that the F/A-18F SuperHornet will perform instead. Other military performers confirmed include the New York Air National Guard C-17 GlobeMaster III Demo and the U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo. Other military aircraft flyovers are planned. This year’s show will also feature the return of action on the water. The Lucas Oil Offshore Racing Team will initially show everyone on the beach what it’s like to “fly” on the water and then it will take on the Lucas Oil Pitts in a high speed boat versus plane race. This is the first time since the return of the air show in 2012 that the event has featured a water component, which will kick off the show each day. For information on tickets, full event lineup and performers updates, visit: fortlauderdaleairshow.com .

Pat Anderson’s Plein Air Art Class

• Saturday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hillsboro Lighthouse

Take Shuttle from Alsdorf Park

2974 NE 14 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

9 a.m., 9:45 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.

• Monday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pompano Beach Hillsboro Inlet Park

SE Corner of Hillsboro Bridge

2700 N. Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Classes include: art supplies, Canvas Art Tote, use of leaf bar easel. Thirty percent of proceeds benefit the City of Pompano Beach Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department. For more information or to register visit the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE 6 St. Pompano Beach, FL 33060 or call 954-786-4111.