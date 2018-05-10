CLERGY CORNER: When we fail

Posted on 10 May 2018 by LeslieM

Something we all do every day is fail God. Even though it is the goal of every follower of God to live our lives perfectly as He did, the Bible tells us that we all sin and fall short of God’s glory. It also says that if we say we don’t sin, we are a liar. So accepting the fact that we all fail God at times, I want to focus on how we respond when we fail. Listen to me closely; you will never be able to live this life victoriously until you learn the proper response when you fail God.

The most important thing you can do when you fail is to accept responsibility for your actions. We are masters at blaming others when we fail. Man has not really changed since the Garden of Eden. When Adam failed, he blamed Eve. When God confronted Eve with her failure, she blamed the serpent. When you take responsibility for your failure, you become sorry for letting God down and go to Him with a broken heart asking for forgiveness.

None of us is immune from sin. That is why God gives us His special promise in 1 John 1:9. It tells us if we will confess our sins, He will forgive us and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. We must trust His Word, know He has forgiven us and move on to fulfill our purpose of serving and glorifying God with our lives. We are no good to God when we allow our sin to strangle us and to paralyze us.

The devil loves to use our sin against us, to hold it over our head. However, the Bible says that when God forgives us, He not only forgives, but also forgets. If God forgets, then we need to as well so that we can move forward and live victorious, productive lives for the Kingdom. Jesus tells us in John 8:44 that Satan is a liar, that he is the father of lies. When he speaks, he speaks his native language, lying. One of the lies of the devil is to use your sin against you, to tell you that you are no good. He will tell you that you are not worthy of God’s love and grace.

We try our best each day to live like Jesus. We are all faced with the temptations of this world. We are all faced with the traps the enemy lays for us. From time to time, we all fall into sin.

How we respond to our sin is critical. Running from God is a natural response, but the wrong one. We quit reading the Bible, quit praying, quit going to church, which makes us an even bigger target for the enemy. Instead of running away from God, we must run to God, accept responsibility for our actions, and have the guts to say, “I sinned.”

What I want you to understand today is not if we sin, but when we sin, what our response must be. When you fail, you must accept responsibility for your sins and ask God for forgiveness, and move forward with your life.

God has much for you to do. He has a great plan for your life. Let me assure you today that He loves you. Whatever you may have done doesn’t change that. Our failure does not change God’s love for us!