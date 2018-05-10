CRIME WATCH

Posted on 10 May 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 24: A man reported that someone entered his home at 71 SE 4 Ave. and stole five televisions.

April 24: Two individuals were arrested and charged with stealing $318 worth of clothing and jewelry from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

April 24: A man reported that someone stole $1,500 from his bank account. The incident was reported at 1007 S. Federal Hwy.

April 24: A man reported that someone tried to steal a wheel from his car. The incident was reported at 1080 S. Military Tr.

April 28: A man was reported for throwing a television remote at his wife after she served him with divorce papers. The incident was reported at 3800 NW 6 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

April 13: The victim said she may have left a fanny pack on the roof of her vehicle and drove away after purchasing gas at the gas station at 4900 N. Federal Hwy. It contained $5,349.50 worth of property.

April 17: A resident called the police to tell them there was a snake inside the residence at 3941 NE 31 Ave. Police came and removed the reptile.

April 17: A neighbor found a loose dog at 2140 NE 42 Ct. and it was brought into the department and placed in a kennel until the owner could be located.

(This is a partial list. For Deerfield Beach Crime Watch in full, visit www.DFB.City and click on “Sign Me Up” to receive the city wide report.)

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here
Ad

front page

COVER