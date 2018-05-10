CRIME WATCH

Posted on 10 May 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

April 24: A man reported that someone entered his home at 71 SE 4 Ave. and stole five televisions.

April 24: Two individuals were arrested and charged with stealing $318 worth of clothing and jewelry from Target at 3599 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

April 24: A man reported that someone stole $1,500 from his bank account. The incident was reported at 1007 S. Federal Hwy.

April 24: A man reported that someone tried to steal a wheel from his car. The incident was reported at 1080 S. Military Tr.

April 28: A man was reported for throwing a television remote at his wife after she served him with divorce papers. The incident was reported at 3800 NW 6 Ave.

Lighthouse Point

April 13: The victim said she may have left a fanny pack on the roof of her vehicle and drove away after purchasing gas at the gas station at 4900 N. Federal Hwy. It contained $5,349.50 worth of property.

April 17: A resident called the police to tell them there was a snake inside the residence at 3941 NE 31 Ave. Police came and removed the reptile.

April 17: A neighbor found a loose dog at 2140 NE 42 Ct. and it was brought into the department and placed in a kennel until the owner could be located.