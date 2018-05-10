HAPPENINGS

Posted on 10 May 2018 by LeslieM

Historic Pompano Beach Tours

Saturday, May 12, 9 a.m.

Founders Park

217 NE 4 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL

The two-hour narrated tour includes familiar landmarks such as the Sample-McDougald House, historic downtown, the Ali Building, the Hillsboro Lighthouse Museum and a number of “hidden” historic sites. You will have time from 9 to 10 a.m. to tour the Kester Cottages before the bus departs at 10 a.m. sharp. For more information, call 954-782-3015.

Uniting Broward “Community Policing Showcase”

Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quiet Waters Elementary School

4150 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

This event will include demonstrations from the Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9s, SWAT Team, Fire Rescue, Bomb Squad and Police Athletic League Boxing Program. They are anticipating a great crowd, with more than 50 vendors and exhibitors, numerous musical performances, a children’s entertainment zone, food trucks and more. The event will also offer recruitment opportunities for anyone interested in joining the BSO team. For more information, e-mail EventInfo@Sheriff.org or call the BSO CORE Team at 954-480-4237.

High Tea Hat Parade

Saturday, May 12, 4 p.m.

St. Nicholas Episcopal Church

1111 E. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

There is a $20 donation. Annual event ties into anniversary year for St. Mary’s 100th Anniversary (The formal event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Deerfield). For more information, call 954-480-9340.

11th Annual Mother’s Day Celebration

Sunday, May 13, 2 to 4 p.m.

Star Ballroom

2309 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

“An Afternoon of Elegance & Tea.” Refreshments will be served. $15 donation (or 2 for $25). Proceeds to Benefit NE Focal point CASA*, INC. (*Children’s, Alzheimer’s, Senior and Adult Services). For reservations and tickets, contact Star Ballroom at 954-782-7760 or the Center for Active Aging at 954-480-4449.

#ParklandStrong Concert

Wednesday, May 16, 5 p.m.

Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

1801 NE 6 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

A benefit concert for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School. All of the proceeds including ticket sales, concessions, merchandise and sponsorships will be donated to the official Broward Education Foundation Stoneman Douglas Fund. The concert will feature New Found Glory; Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional playing an intimate acoustic set and Ryan Key, formerly of Yellowcard. Tickets can be purchased at www.pbamp.com . For more information, call 561-223-7231.

Woman’s Club Scholarships available

The GFWC Woman’s Club of Deerfield Beach scholarship applications are still available. Contact Katy Freitag at 954-804-5474 for an application. Deadline May 15.