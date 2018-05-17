CRIME WATCH

Posted on 17 May 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 1: Someone entered a Ford F150 parked at 580 Deer Creek Jefferson Dr. and stole $1,500 worth of power tools.

May 1: A man reported that his Ford F550 work truck was stolen from 1200 SW 11 Way.

May 1: A woman reported that $5,823 worth of jewelry was stolen from her home at 1866 Deer Creek Wildwood Tr.

May 4: A woman reported that $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from her bedroom at 1025 SE 8 Ct. She said that several people have access to her home.

May 5: A man was observed stealing a pair of shoes from Bealls at 1079 S. Federal Hwy.

Lighthouse Point

April 18: A Verizon account was opened in the victim’s name and a charge of $178.04 was made at 4200 block of NE 22 Terr.

April 20: A loss prevention officer observed a subject take $79.99 in fragrances and leave the store at 3722 N. Federal Hwy. without paying for them.

April 21: A subject stole $1,736 in cash that was hidden under a mattress at the 4200 block of NE 22 Avenue. The victim is moving into a condo and said there were several strange occurrences happening and was unsure how the money disappeared.