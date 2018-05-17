Crockett Foundation welcomes First Tee program

Posted on 17 May 2018 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

The Crockett Foundation recently partnered with the First Tee of Broward for a nine-week session at the Pompano Beach Golf Course.

“Out of all the value-added programs we offer,” said Courtney Kambobe, director of programming from The Crockett Foundation, “the First Tee class is the No.1 program that the students love the most.

There were 14 middle schoolers that participated and learned the nine core values offered through First Tee. The coaches were T.J. Ziol and Karen Michaels, while the volunteers included Jillian Bourdage and Ted Drake.

“Jillian is the most humble kid,” said Michaels, 65, of the teen who has won four straight Carol Mann championships and helped American Heritage-Plantation School to the Class 2A Girls state championship this past year. “She does so many clinics and things to help the game of golf that it just rolls off her shoulders.

Michaels shot an 87-97-186 total to finish 8th in the Championship Flight of the Broward Women’s Am., the recent Broward County Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament at Ft. Lauderdale Country Club in Plantation, which was a decent finish considering she was coming back from a hand injury and hadn’t spent much time on her game.

“This was the first year that I played in the Broward Amateur and I challenged myself to get to know women who could play golf,” said Michaels, who has been a coach with the First Tee for 5 years. She is a Level 1 certified coach.

“This tournament was great because there were women who were 80 years old and at least 65 percent of the women in the field were seniors.

The Crockett Foundation has positively impacted the lives of thousands of children since its inception in 2002. The after-school programs focus on math, reading, health and technology for middle-school students.

“The middle-school kids are bused to Pompano Municipal and it is a great group,” Michaels said. “They listen. They learn, and we can make a big difference in their lives.”

“The Foundation (spearheaded by former Pompano Beach residents and NFL football players Zack and Henri Crockett), has helped more than 1,000 students in our local community graduate from high school with better grades and a more positive outlook on life,” Kambobe added.