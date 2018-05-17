FLICKS: The Florida Project & free Star Wars fun

Posted on 17 May 2018 by LeslieM

By "Cinema" Dave

http://cinemadave.livejournal.com

Recently released on DVD, the award-winning film The Florida Project tells the story about disenfranchised people who live at the Magic Castle Hotel in Kissimmee, Florida. At a distance, the hotel looks like something out of a fairy tale, but upon closer inspection one cannot miss the dirt and the filth of a decaying society. It is managed by Bobby Hicks (Willem Dafoe).

We are introduced to Moonee (Brooklynn Kimberly Prince) and Scooty (Christopher Rivera), two children whose mothers are single. When caught spitting on Grandma Stacey’s car, Moonee and Scooty befriend the granddaughter Jancey (Valeria Cotto) while cleaning up the car. The three friends play and go on many adventures, while the parents desperately find money for food, clothing and shelter.

The end credits to The Florida Project acknowledge the debt to Hal Roach and Our Gang/Little Rascals. The children are wild, yet natural and innocent. As reality comes crashing down upon Moonee’s mom, the tragedy is sadly seen through a child’s eyes, making the situation more heartbreaking.

While Dafoe (who was Oscar-nominated) is the most recognizable actor from the film, the actresses portraying the single mothers — Bria Vinaite, Mela Murder and Josie Olivo — seem so real that they do not appear to be acting.

Politically, much has been made about lack of tax incentives for Florida film production. While most big studio ventures are based in Atlanta these days, one must acknowledge the financial creativity of these Florida film productions like Moonlight and The Florida Project. While necessity is the mother of invention, it must be noted that these films do not promote Florida tourism. There is a darkness to The Florida Project that is all consuming.

[Speaking of the dark side], free Star Wars fun awaits this weekend at Deerfield Beach Percy White Library. They will be screening a free Star Wars movie this Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. There will be a costume contest for Elementary, Middle and High School students with a prize for each respected age group. There will also be a random drawing for the DVDs and the first 30 people in costume will receive a comic book from CJ’s Comics.

CJ’s Comics also contributed to ‘the lost museum of the Jedi’ display, which materialized in the Youth Services section of the library. The display features a variety of artifacts. Patrons will be able to see the first paperback version of Star Wars, before the film was released. When the second trilogy was released in 1999, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace featured promotional items from Taco Bell, like Yoda sippy cups. While co-op marketing is a given with a Star Wars movie, one forgets that in 1977 (when the first film was released) the only way to get a Star Wars toy was via mail order.

‘The lost museum of the Jedi’ will dematerialize Memorial Day weekend to make room for the’ Libraries ROCK! Summer Reading Program,’ so, for Deerfield residents, the fun is just beginning! The library is located at 837 E. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach.