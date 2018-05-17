HAPPENINGS

Royal Casino
Friday, May 18, 7 p.m.
Waterstone Resort
999 E. Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Play games of chance with Deerfield Chamber. Live DJ, strolling magician, hors d’oeuvres, dinner stations, silent and live auctions. To register, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com.
Ocean Brews & Blues Festival
Saturday, May 19, 3 to 8 p.m.
Main Beach Parking Lot
149 SE 21 Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
This festival is a great opportunity to spend a day at the beach while joining the city for an exciting craft brew festival, where you will have unlimited sampling of an assortment of 100+ beers from some of America’s best craft breweries while listening to a variety of Blues music entertainers. There will be an assortment of local foods, as well as arts & craft vendors. For more information, see Pg. 1, call 954-480-4429 or visit www.dfb.city/oceanbrew.
Alexis Arnold performs
Saturday, May 19, 8 p.m.
The Wick Theatre
7901 N. Federal Hwy,
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Local singer Alexis Arnold is getting national buzz with her iTunes hit Take Me Back. Join her for an exciting night of new music and covers of her favorite hits from artists she admires, including Adele, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information, call 561-995-2333.
Especially For Kids event
Saturday, May 19, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Sugar Sand Park
300 S. Military Tr.
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Celebrating its fourth year, this is a free event for kids with special needs and abilities, and their families. Enjoy exclusive access to the park “after hours,” including carousel rides and the Children’s Science Explorium, art activities, glitter tattoos, dancing, resource fair exhibitors, a petting zoo, food and more. Sound modifications, limited registrations and a quiet room will be available. This event is free; however, pre-registration is required for all family members. For more information on these events, call 561-347-3900 or visit www.sugarsandpark.org/special-needs-programs.
Spike Out Stroke Day
Wednesday, May 23, 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Broward Health North
201 E. Sample Rd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Screenings will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and screening for Blood Sugar & Cholesterol, Memory Test, Stroke Risk Assessments, Pharmacy Consults and Sleep Apnea Risk Assessments. The lecture will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. about “Stroke: Signs & Symptoms,” presented by Celso Agner, MD, MS, MSC. To R.S.V.P., call 954-759-7400 and choose option 5.
Celebrate Shavuot
Sunday, May 20, 4 p.m.
Chabad of Deerfield Beach
Century Plaza
1874 W. Hillsboro Blvd.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Enjoy a Shavuot dairy dinner and ice cream party, which will follow the reading of the Ten Commandments. A free event but sponsorship is appreciated. To RSVP or for more information, call 954-422-1735.
Save The Date:
Pineapple Jamboree
Friday, June 8, 6 to 10 p.m.
Sample McDougald House
450 NE 10 St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Locally crafted pineapple beer, food, tequila and rum tastings and a Caribbean buffet. There will be the Steel Drum Band, raffles, prizes and games. The attire is casual Caribbean. All new this year is their “Pineapple Queen.” This year, Debbie McCarty will be crowned at the event and given a sash, a bejeweled crown, a dozen yellow roses and a gift basket. Next year, everyone gets to nominate someone that they think best exemplifies this spirit, and the winner will be crowned by this year’s queen at next year’s event. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. For more information, contact Connie Davis at 954-941-2940 x205 or visit www.pineapplejamboree.com.