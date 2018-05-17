HAPPENINGS

Posted on 17 May 2018 by LeslieM

Royal Casino

Friday, May 18, 7 p.m.

Waterstone Resort

999 E. Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Play games of chance with Deerfield Chamber. Live DJ, strolling magician, hors d’oeuvres, dinner stations, silent and live auctions. To register, visit www.deerfieldchamber.com .

Ocean Brews & Blues Festival

Saturday, May 19, 3 to 8 p.m.

Main Beach Parking Lot

149 SE 21 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

This festival is a great opportunity to spend a day at the beach while joining the city for an exciting craft brew festival, where you will have unlimited sampling of an assortment of 100+ beers from some of America’s best craft breweries while listening to a variety of Blues music entertainers. There will be an assortment of local foods, as well as arts & craft vendors. For more information, see Pg. 1, call 954-480-4429 or visit www.dfb.city/oceanbrew .

Alexis Arnold performs

Saturday, May 19, 8 p.m.

The Wick Theatre

7901 N. Federal Hwy,

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Local singer Alexis Arnold is getting national buzz with her iTunes hit Take Me Back. Join her for an exciting night of new music and covers of her favorite hits from artists she admires, including Adele, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information, call 561-995-2333.

Especially For Kids event

Saturday, May 19, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Sugar Sand Park

300 S. Military Tr.

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Celebrating its fourth year, this is a free event for kids with special needs and abilities, and their families. Enjoy exclusive access to the park “after hours,” including carousel rides and the Children’s Science Explorium, art activities, glitter tattoos, dancing, resource fair exhibitors, a petting zoo, food and more. Sound modifications, limited registrations and a quiet room will be available. This event is free; however, pre-registration is required for all family members. For more information on these events, call 561-347-3900 or visit www.sugarsandpark.org/special-needs-programs .

Spike Out Stroke Day

Wednesday, May 23, 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Broward Health North

201 E. Sample Rd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Screenings will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and screening for Blood Sugar & Cholesterol, Memory Test, Stroke Risk Assessments, Pharmacy Consults and Sleep Apnea Risk Assessments. The lecture will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. about “Stroke: Signs & Symptoms,” presented by Celso Agner, MD, MS, MSC. To R.S.V.P., call 954-759-7400 and choose option 5.

Celebrate Shavuot

Sunday, May 20, 4 p.m.

Chabad of Deerfield Beach

Century Plaza

1874 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Enjoy a Shavuot dairy dinner and ice cream party, which will follow the reading of the Ten Commandments. A free event but sponsorship is appreciated. To RSVP or for more information, call 954-422-1735.

Save The Date :

Pineapple Jamboree

Friday, June 8, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sample McDougald House

450 NE 10 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060