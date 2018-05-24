CRIME WATCH

Posted on 24 May 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 9: A man employed by Palm Atlantic Landscape Maintenance was reported to police for taking a company vehicle and not returning it. The incident was reported at 2040 NW 40 Ct.

May 9: A woman reported that someone entered her car parked at 3325 SW 2 St. and stole $320.

May 10: A woman reported that someone attempted to break into her house at 1248 SW 48 Terr. A broken window was reported.

May 10: A man reported that his home at 1063 Lyndhurst H was burglarized and 12,000 baseball cards were stolen.

May 10: Someone broke into Audio Tint Performance and Professionalism at 2501 W. Sample Rd. and stole $3,000 and an Apple Computer.

Lighthouse Point

April 22: The victim said a female smashed the front windshield of his girlfriend’s car at 4270 NE 23 Terr. The subject admitted to the crime.

April 22: Police responded to an alarm call at a residence emanating from the kitchen area at 2331 NE 31 Ct. It was a false alarm.

April 23: A co-worker told the victim that her driver’s side window was down and there was glass on the ground. The victim said her purse was stolen from the floorboard at 2458 N. Federal Hwy. It contained an Epi-Pen, body lotions and sprays. The loss was $120.