HAPPENINGS

Posted on 24 May 2018 by LeslieM

Chair Yoga classes

The Center for Active Aging

227 NW 2 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Seeking to transform your health and decrease stress? Join one of Chair Yoga classes.

They have Sit N’ Fit Chair Yoga on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. They also have Chair Yoga for Young at Heart Seniors on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. For information please contact the Health Support Office at 954-480-4446.

“These Eyes: A Retrospective Exhibition”

Through May 26

Ali Cultural Arts Center

353 MLK Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Multi-media artist Niki Lopez uses art as a catharsis to deal with past traumas in this recent exhibition. Niki, who is known for her “What’s Your Elephant?” series, grew up in a cult and suffered sexual abuse as a child. She hopes bringing issues such as her own traumas to the forefront will help others face their own challenges. This is one aspect of her exhibition. Free. For more information on Ali Arts, call 954-786-7876 or visit www.aliarts.org.

Erin Leigh, Solo Exhibition

Through May 26

Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA)

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

“A picture is worth a thousand words” describes well Erin Leigh’s use of oil pastels and acrylic paints to communicate the therapeutic process of gaining freedom from Human Trafficking. A self-taught artist, Erin began using oil pastels as a hands-on means of dealing with trauma. For more information, call 954-284-0141.

Lotos Music Festival

Sunday, May, 27, 4 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

Boca Raton, FL 33432

The 4th Annual LOTOS Music Festival, bringing Music Icons together for its biggest line up yet. Go and see Cypress Hill with Mixmaster Mike, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Everlast, Inner Circle, Slick Rick, The Pharcyde, 2 Live Crew, Rhymin’ -N- Stealin’ and The Original Beastie Boys Tribute Band. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lotosmusicfest.com .

Relay For Life Committee Rally

Tuesday, May 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

50 Technology Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 3344

Want the opportunity to make a huge impact on your community? Take on a larger role with Relay for Life of NE Broward. Benefits the communities of Deerfield, Pompano, Hillsboro and Lighthouse point. For more information, call 954-420-0084.

Save the Date : Jazz in the Park

Saturday, June 2, 4 to 8 p.m.

Annie Adderly Gillis Park

601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

The event will feature live Jazz music from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Jazz Band as well as the Alice Day Band. In between musical acts will be plenty of laughs provided by spoken word performer Rebecca Vaughns. Local food vendors will also be on-hand providing food for purchase. This is a free event and open to the public. For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.

Dixie Divers Summer Scuba plus Camp

Dixie Divers

455 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

There are two options available for students 10 years to 17 years old: for the brand new divers, there is the “Open Water” program (which will be the first level certification) and for those who have already completed their Jr. Open Water/Open Water, there is the “Advanced Open Water” program (the 2nd level diving certification). Both are $599.

Open Water Program.

• Session 1: June 4 – 8.

• Session 2: June 18 – 22.

• Session 3: July 2- 6.

• Session 4: July 16 – 20. • Session 5: July 30 – Aug. 3.

Advanced Open Water Program.

• Session 1: June 11 – 15.

• Session 2: June 25 – 29.

• Session 3: July 9 – 13.

• Session 4: July 23 – 27. • Session 5: Aug. 6 – 10.

The camp hours are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will be supplying everything required for the camp with the exceptions of lunch and personal equipment (mask, snorkel, fins, weight belt and weights). For more information, call 954-420-0009.

Memorial day celebrations

Lighthouse Point

• Heroes Memorial Shrine

Saturday, May 26, 9 a.m.

Frank McDonough Park

3500 NE 27 Ave.

Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Official dedication of memorial shrine first recognized during Keepers Day. Join them for a ceremony to honor not only our fallen heroes but all the men and women who continue to protect and serve.

Pompano Beach

• Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 28, 11 a.m.

Begins at corner of SE 23 Avenue & Atlantic Boulevard and ends in service at Pompano Beach Cemetery (400 SE 23 Ave.) Activities include prayer service, rifle salute and youth groups. For information, call 954-873-6462.

Boca Raton

• Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 28, 9 to 10 a.m.

Boca Raton Cemetery

449 SW 4 Ave.

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Featuring veteran groups, city officials, music by the Ft. Lauderdale Highlanders, drills by Boca Raton Community High School NJROTC, and the Boca Raton Police and Fire Honor Guard. For more information, call 561-367-7073.

• Memorial Day Concert

Monday, May 28, 6 to 9 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Enjoy a concert in the park by The Helmsmen Band and The Shane Duncan Band, plus food trucks and a beer garden featuring local breweries. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Blankets and chairs are welcome at this free event; chairs will also be available to rent for $5 (free for veterans). No coolers or outside alcoholic beverages permitted. The event is rain or shine. For more information, please call 561-393-7807.

• Memorial Day Show

Monday, May 28, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Boca Resto Lounge

3360 N. Federal Hwy.

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Join them to honor and celebrate the American soldiers who have lost their lives. Performers will include Susan Ashley, Jamie Ellen and Gary Lawrence. One bottle of beer or one glass of wine free for veterans. Reservations are strongly suggested; call 561-430-5639.