Historical Advisory’s Memorial Day events CANCELED–Deerfield

Posted on 25 May 2018 by JLusk

The Memorial Day events scheduled for the Old School House on Saturday, May 26, have been canceled, including the outdoor and indoor events. The “52 moments” display will be rescheduled.

Emily Lilly, from the Historical Society, said, “After checking several resources regarding Saturday’s weather, it is in our best interest, unfortunately, to CANCEL THE ENTIRE SATURDAY MEMORIAL DAY EVENT (Outdoor Ceremony and Indoor Photo Exhibit). We sincerely appreciate all the planning and preparation you have done for the event, especially the DFB High School JROTC and Jazz Band, and thank you on behalf of the Society for your sacrifices and continued support.”

There is no word if any other event is canceled.