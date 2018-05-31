Crockett Camps slated for June 30

Posted on 31 May 2018 by LeslieM

By Gary Curreri

Zack and Henri Crockett will be back at it again on June 30 as they host their 13th annual football and cheerleading camp. The popular event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mitchell Moore Center, 901 NW 10 St. in Pompano Beach.

Henri Crockett, 43, who played linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings, along with his brother Zachary, 45, a former fullback for the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, are expecting between 300 and 400 local children to attend. Both men grew up in Pompano Beach, and graduated from Blanche Ely High School, before they both played at Florida State University in their path to the NFL.

“It is important for us to give back to the community,” said Henri Crockett, the founder and president of the Crockett Foundation. “When you give back, it does something for your soul. It is important for us to come back and show these kids that we are human and there isn’t anything you can’t do.”

“It isn’t necessarily about making it to the NFL,” he continued. “It is about building lifelong relationships and how to work with people and learning how to get along with all different kinds of cultures. We go to the communities and try to build leaders one child at a time.”

The clinic is designed to introduce children, ages 4-16, to football by teaching basic skills in a fun and energetic environment and is supported through a grant from the NFL Foundation. The camp is free and includes T-Shirts and autograph signings from the professional athletes.

Some of the notable current and former professional athletes expected to attend are Al Harris, Jabari Price, Tyrone Carter, Walt McFadden, Rashard Robinson, J.T. Thompson, OJ Santiago and Eddie Jones (Heat). They are also trying to get former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson along with some college players. Tony Sands will be running the timing stations.

Family Health & Community Fest

They also will hold The Family Health and Community Festival on Aug. 4 which is one of Broward County’s largest school-supply donation events. The festival is attended every year by more than 2,500 students and their families.

The Crockett Foundation’s Family and Health Community Festival provides backpacks, filled with school supplies, and shoes. It also offers free physical exams, free immunizations, and free haircuts — all in a progressive circuit-style setting. For more information, call Zeffery Clark at 954-773-5245.

Simply Soccer camps slated

Area residents are encouraged to attend the Simply Soccer camp, which is about to begin its 30th year of soccer camps for children 5-15 in nearby Coral Springs.

There are three sessions, each day ranging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; extended hours camp is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a Tiny Tot program for kids ages 5 and 6 is from 9 a.m. to noon. Full day campers must bring a soccer ball, swimsuit, shin guards, water bottle and lunch. You do not have to be a city resident to attend.

The dates are: June 11-15; June 18-22; June 25-29; July 2-6; July 9-13; July 16-20; July 23-27; July 30-Aug. 3 and Aug. 6-10.

You can register daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, 2501 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs. For information on the camp, call 954-345-2200.