HAPPENINGS

Posted on 31 May 2018 by LeslieM

What Did the Deep Sea Say by Sara Macel

Through June 26

Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA)

41 NE 1 St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Bailey Contemporary Arts is proud to present a photography exhibit that takes audiences on a journey of discovery. Photographer Sara Macel set out to discover more about her grandmother’s sojourn to Hollywood, Florida, in the 1940s. With her mother by her side, Macel followed clues from old photos and attempted to reach across space and time to connect with her grandmother and meet her anew. For more information, call 954-284-0141.

District 4 Town Hall Meeting

Thursday, May 31, 7 p.m.

Constitution Park

2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Commissioner Todd Drosky invites all District 4 residents to a Town Hall Meeting. For further information please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263 or visit www.Deerfield-Beach.com .

Summer Slam Kick-Off Party

Thursday, May 31, 6 to 9 p.m.

Bru’s Room

235 S. Federal Hwy.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Kick-Off for the Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournaments. Everyone is invited to come out and join in the fun. Free finger food, music and huge raffle to benefit the Broward Children’s Center. Everyone will have a chance to meet some of the best anglers from around the world. For more information, visit www.extremekayakfishing.com

Gilth Ministries Fellowship & Fun

Saturday, June 2, 2 p.m.

Pioneer Park Pavilion

222 NE 2 Ave.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

An afternoon for those in the community with disabilities. Let’s celebrate differences! Join them for an afternoon of fun, food and fellowship. For more information, contact Sherry at 954-798-6000 or e-mail mail@gilth.com.

DFBee Apiary Grand Opening

Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Come join officials and staff as they welcome Deerfield Beach’s new residents, a giant family of honey bees, to their new home. The city is dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and encouraging the community to do the same. The DFBee Apiary will benefit every family in Deerfield Beach for generations to come. For more information, contact the Department of Sustainable Management at 954-480-4391.

Jazz in the Park

Saturday, June 2, 4 to 8 p.m.

Annie Adderly Gillis Park

601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

A great night out for family fun. Features live jazz music from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Jazz Band and the Alice Day Band. In between musical acts will be plenty of laughs provided by spoken word performer Rebecca Vaughns. Local food vendors will also be on-hand providing food for purchase. This is a free event and open to the public. For more information, visit www.pompanobeachfl.gov or call 954-786-4111.

Education Advisory Board Meeting

Wednesday, June 6, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro Technology Center

50 Hillsboro Technology Dr.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

For more information, call 954-480-6420 or e-mail sscott@deerfield-beach.com.

Worth the Drive :

Business Resiliency Workshop

Wednesday, June 6, 9 to 11 a.m.

Broward County Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

201 NW 84 Ave., Room 332B

Plantation, FL 33324

Prepare your business for the unexpected. Join them to learn the first step to surviving a natural or man-made disaster by attending this free preparedness workshop for local business owners. Registering is strongly encouraged, visit eventbrite.com . For more information, call 954-357-6400.

Kick Off to Summer

Friday, June 8, 6 to 9 p.m.

Villages of Hillsboro Park Center

4111 NW 6 St.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Kick off the summer season with an evening full of family-friendly fun, food and entertainment! There will be a huge Beach Ball drop with thousands being released and one special beach ball that will contain a prize. Additionally, there will be a kid zone with interactive activities, including an inflatable paddle boat jungle ride, plus live musical entertainment provided by JM and The Sweets and The Polar Boys. The event and activities are free. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks and local vendors.

For more information, call 954-480-4494.

Save the Date :

ABC Safe Boating Course

Begins Tuesday, June 26, starting at 7 p.m.

Pompano Beach Power Squadron

3701 NE 18 Terr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

See more information, pg. 16., or call 754-444-1470. www.Pompano SafeBoating.com .

Dixie Divers Summer Scuba plus Camp

Dixie Divers

455 S. Federal Hwy.

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

There are two options available, for students 10 years to 17 years old. For the brand new divers, there is the “Open Water” program (which will be the first level certification) and, for those who have already completed their Open Water, there is the “Advanced Open Water” program (the 2nd level diving certification). Both are $599.

Open Water Program

• Session 1: June 4-8

• Session 2: June 18-22

• Session 3: July 2-6

• Session 4: July 16-20

• Session 5: July 30–Aug. 3

Advanced Open Water Program

• Session 1: June 11-15

• Session 2: June 25-29

• Session 3: July 9-13

• Session 4: July 23-27

• Session 5: Aug. 6-10

Camp hours are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will be supplying everything required for the camp, with the exceptions of lunch and personal equipment (mask, snorkel, fins, weight belt, and weights). For more information, call 954-420-0009.