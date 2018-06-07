CRIME WATCH

Posted on 07 June 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 22: A woman reported that her former boyfriend broke into her home at 5340 NE 10 Ave. The man attempted to drag her out of her home. The woman’s father came out of his bedroom with a bat and the man fled in a vehicle.

May 22: A man reported that someone he knows stole his laptop computer from 460 Deer Creek Jefferson Dr.

May 22: A man reported that his vehicle was stolen. It was broken into and the ignition was punched. The vehicle was later recovered in Homestead.

May 22: A woman reported that her car had been keyed at 321 NW 3 Ave.

May 27: A woman reported her Chrysler PT Cruiser stolen by her boyfriend at 170 SE 3 St.

Lighthouse Point

May 8: The victim lost a wallet containing a driver’s license, $50 cash, five credit cards and an insurance card at 3701 NE 22 Ave. The loss was $131.

May 8: A subject asked the victim to reposition her shopping cart in the store at 3722 N. Federal Hwy. and the victim believes her purse was stolen at that time. The purse contained credit cards and $120 in cash.

May 10: The victim found her 2013 VW Passat was keyed at 2240 NE 36 St. The damage was estimated at $500.