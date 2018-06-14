CRIME WATCH

Posted on 14 June 2018 by LeslieM

Deerfield Beach

May 30: A man said that someone stole his Ford F250 from the Extended Stay at 1200 SW 11 Way.

May 30: A man reported that someone stole his power tool case with a number of valuable tools inside. The incident was reported at 520 Deer Creek Jefferson Dr.

May 30: A woman was arrested for punching a woman at McDonalds at 300 W. Hillsboro Blvd. during an argument.

June 1: A woman reported that three storage units were broken into in a housing complex. She had been asked to check the units by the property manager. She is asking the owners of the units if anything is missing. The incident was reported at 4109 Oakridge V.

June 2: It was reported that someone stole a socket set from NAPA Auto Parts at 3801 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Lighthouse Point

May 11: The victim returned to her Lincoln MKX while it was parked at 3700 N. Federal Hwy. and noticed a crack in the driver’s side window. Nothing was taken and no entry was made.

May 11: The victim said someone filled out an application for a KIA at 4250 N. Federal Hwy., and the application was fraudulent and the vehicle was reported as stolen.

May 23: Someone smashed the front window of a vehicle while it was parked at 3116 N. Federal Hwy. The damage was $1,000.